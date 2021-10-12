CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contrastive Learning for Representation Degeneration Problem in Sequential Recommendation

By Ruihong Qiu, Zi Huang, Hongzhi Yin, Zijian Wang
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Recent advancements of sequential deep learning models such as Transformer and BERT have significantly facilitated the sequential recommendation. However, according to our study, the distribution of item embeddings generated by these models tends to degenerate into an anisotropic shape, which may result in high semantic similarities among embeddings. In this paper,

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

SCaLa: Supervised Contrastive Learning for End-to-End Automatic Speech Recognition

End-to-end Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) models are usually trained to reduce the losses of the whole token sequences, while neglecting explicit phonemic-granularity supervision. This could lead to recognition errors due to similar-phoneme confusion or phoneme reduction. To alleviate this problem, this paper proposes a novel framework of Supervised Contrastive Learning (SCaLa) to enhance phonemic information learning for end-to-end ASR systems. Specifically, we introduce the self-supervised Masked Contrastive Predictive Coding (MCPC) into the fully-supervised setting. To supervise phoneme learning explicitly, SCaLa first masks the variable-length encoder features corresponding to phonemes given phoneme forced-alignment extracted from a pre-trained acoustic model, and then predicts the masked phonemes via contrastive learning. The phoneme forced-alignment can mitigate the noise of positive-negative pairs in self-supervised MCPC. Experimental results conducted on reading and spontaneous speech datasets show that the proposed approach achieves 2.84% and 1.38% Character Error Rate (CER) reductions compared to the baseline, respectively.
arxiv.org

Large-scale Self-Supervised Speech Representation Learning for Automatic Speaker Verification

The speech representations learned from large-scale unlabeled data have shown better generalizability than those from supervised learning and thus attract a lot of interest to be applied for various downstream tasks. In this paper, we explore the limits of speech representations learned by different self-supervised objectives and datasets for automatic speaker verification (ASV), especially with a well-recognized SOTA ASV model, ECAPA-TDNN [1], as a downstream model. The representations from all hidden layers of the pre-trained model are firstly averaged with learnable weights and then fed into the ECAPA-TDNN as input features. The experimental results on Voxceleb dataset show that the weighted average representation is significantly superior to FBank, a conventional handcrafted feature for ASV. Our best single system achieves 0.564%, 0.561%, and 1.230% equal error rate (EER) on the three official trials of VoxCeleb1, separately. Accordingly, the ensemble system with three pre-trained models can further improve the EER to 0.431%, 0.507% and 1.081%. Among the three evaluation trials, our best system outperforms the winner system [2] of the VoxCeleb Speaker Recognition Challenge 2021 (VoxSRC2021) on the VoxCeleb1-E trial.
Business Insider

Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
arxiv.org

SubTab: Subsetting Features of Tabular Data for Self-Supervised Representation Learning

Self-supervised learning has been shown to be very effective in learning useful representations, and yet much of the success is achieved in data types such as images, audio, and text. The success is mainly enabled by taking advantage of spatial, temporal, or semantic structure in the data through augmentation. However, such structure may not exist in tabular datasets commonly used in fields such as healthcare, making it difficult to design an effective augmentation method, and hindering a similar progress in tabular data setting. In this paper, we introduce a new framework, Subsetting features of Tabular data (SubTab), that turns the task of learning from tabular data into a multi-view representation learning problem by dividing the input features to multiple subsets. We argue that reconstructing the data from the subset of its features rather than its corrupted version in an autoencoder setting can better capture its underlying latent representation. In this framework, the joint representation can be expressed as the aggregate of latent variables of the subsets at test time, which we refer to as collaborative inference. Our experiments show that the SubTab achieves the state of the art (SOTA) performance of 98.31% on MNIST in tabular setting, on par with CNN-based SOTA models, and surpasses existing baselines on three other real-world datasets by a significant margin.
arxiv.org

The Impact of Spatiotemporal Augmentations on Self-Supervised Audiovisual Representation Learning

Contrastive learning of auditory and visual perception has been extremely successful when investigated individually. However, there are still major questions on how we could integrate principles learned from both domains to attain effective audiovisual representations. In this paper, we present a contrastive framework to learn audiovisual representations from unlabeled videos. The type and strength of augmentations utilized during self-supervised pre-training play a crucial role for contrastive frameworks to work sufficiently. Hence, we extensively investigate composition of temporal augmentations suitable for learning audiovisual representations; we find lossy spatio-temporal transformations that do not corrupt the temporal coherency of videos are the most effective. Furthermore, we show that the effectiveness of these transformations scales with higher temporal resolution and stronger transformation intensity. Compared to self-supervised models pre-trained on only sampling-based temporal augmentation, self-supervised models pre-trained with our temporal augmentations lead to approximately 6.5% gain on linear classifier performance on AVE dataset. Lastly, we show that despite their simplicity, our proposed transformations work well across self-supervised learning frameworks (SimSiam, MoCoV3, etc), and benchmark audiovisual dataset (AVE).
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
arxiv.org

Towards Demystifying Representation Learning with Non-contrastive Self-supervision

Non-contrastive methods of self-supervised learning (such as BYOL and SimSiam) learn representations by minimizing the distance between two views of the same image. These approaches have achieved remarkable performance in practice, but it is not well understood 1) why these methods do not collapse to the trivial solutions and 2) how the representation is learned. Tian el al. (2021) made an initial attempt on the first question and proposed DirectPred that sets the predictor directly. In our work, we analyze a generalized version of DirectPred, called DirectSet($\alpha$). We show that in a simple linear network, DirectSet($\alpha$) provably learns a desirable projection matrix and also reduces the sample complexity on downstream tasks. Our analysis suggests that weight decay acts as an implicit threshold that discard the features with high variance under augmentation, and keep the features with low variance. Inspired by our theory, we simplify DirectPred by removing the expensive eigen-decomposition step. On CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100, STL-10 and ImageNet, DirectCopy, our simpler and more computationally efficient algorithm, rivals or even outperforms DirectPred.
arxiv.org

Guided Point Contrastive Learning for Semi-supervised Point Cloud Semantic Segmentation

Rapid progress in 3D semantic segmentation is inseparable from the advances of deep network models, which highly rely on large-scale annotated data for training. To address the high cost and challenges of 3D point-level labeling, we present a method for semi-supervised point cloud semantic segmentation to adopt unlabeled point clouds in training to boost the model performance. Inspired by the recent contrastive loss in self-supervised tasks, we propose the guided point contrastive loss to enhance the feature representation and model generalization ability in semi-supervised setting. Semantic predictions on unlabeled point clouds serve as pseudo-label guidance in our loss to avoid negative pairs in the same category. Also, we design the confidence guidance to ensure high-quality feature learning. Besides, a category-balanced sampling strategy is proposed to collect positive and negative samples to mitigate the class imbalance problem. Extensive experiments on three datasets (ScanNet V2, S3DIS, and SemanticKITTI) show the effectiveness of our semi-supervised method to improve the prediction quality with unlabeled data.
arxiv.org

Learning 3D Representations of Molecular Chirality with Invariance to Bond Rotations

Molecular chirality, a form of stereochemistry most often describing relative spatial arrangements of bonded neighbors around tetrahedral carbon centers, influences the set of 3D conformers accessible to the molecule without changing its 2D graph connectivity. Chirality can strongly alter (bio)chemical interactions, particularly protein-drug binding. Most 2D graph neural networks (GNNs) designed for molecular property prediction at best use atomic labels to naïvely treat chirality, while E(3)-invariant 3D GNNs are invariant to chirality altogether. To enable representation learning on molecules with defined stereochemistry, we design an SE(3)-invariant model that processes torsion angles of a 3D molecular conformer. We explicitly model conformational flexibility by integrating a novel type of invariance to rotations about internal molecular bonds into the architecture, mitigating the need for multi-conformer data augmentation. We test our model on four benchmarks: contrastive learning to distinguish conformers of different stereoisomers in a learned latent space, classification of chiral centers as R/S, prediction of how enantiomers rotate circularly polarized light, and ranking enantiomers by their docking scores in an enantiosensitive protein pocket. We compare our model, Chiral InterRoto-Invariant Neural Network (ChIRo), with 2D and 3D GNNs to demonstrate that our model achieves state of the art performance when learning chiral-sensitive functions from molecular structures.
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Representation Learning Meets Pseudo-Label Supervised Self-Distillation: A New Approach to Rare Disease Classification

Rare diseases are characterized by low prevalence and are often chronically debilitating or life-threatening. Imaging-based classification of rare diseases is challenging due to the severe shortage in training examples. Few-shot learning (FSL) methods tackle this challenge by extracting generalizable prior knowledge from a large base dataset of common diseases and normal controls, and transferring the knowledge to rare diseases. Yet, most existing methods require the base dataset to be labeled and do not make full use of the precious examples of the rare diseases. To this end, we propose in this work a novel hybrid approach to rare disease classification, featuring two key novelties targeted at the above drawbacks. First, we adopt the unsupervised representation learning (URL) based on self-supervising contrastive loss, whereby to eliminate the overhead in labeling the base dataset. Second, we integrate the URL with pseudo-label supervised classification for effective self-distillation of the knowledge about the rare diseases, composing a hybrid approach taking advantages of both unsupervised and (pseudo-) supervised learning on the base dataset. Experimental results on classification of rare skin lesions show that our hybrid approach substantially outperforms existing FSL methods (including those using fully supervised base dataset) for rare disease classification via effective integration of the URL and pseudo-label driven self-distillation, thus establishing a new state of the art.
arxiv.org

Focus Your Distribution: Coarse-to-Fine Non-Contrastive Learning for Anomaly Detection and Localization

The essence of unsupervised anomaly detection is to learn the compact distribution of normal samples and detect outliers as anomalies in testing. Meanwhile, the anomalies in real-world are usually subtle and fine-grained in a high-resolution image especially for industrial applications. Towards this end, we propose a novel framework for unsupervised anomaly detection and localization. Our method aims at learning dense and compact distribution from normal images with a coarse-to-fine alignment process. The coarse alignment stage standardizes the pixel-wise position of objects in both image and feature levels. The fine alignment stage then densely maximizes the similarity of features among all corresponding locations in a batch. To facilitate the learning with only normal images, we propose a new pretext task called non-contrastive learning for the fine alignment stage. Non-contrastive learning extracts robust and discriminating normal image representations without making assumptions on abnormal samples, and it thus empowers our model to generalize to various anomalous scenarios. Extensive experiments on two typical industrial datasets of MVTec AD and BenTech AD demonstrate that our framework is effective in detecting various real-world defects and achieves a new state-of-the-art in industrial unsupervised anomaly detection.
arxiv.org

Towards Creating a Standardized Collection of Simple and Targeted Experiments to Analyze Core Aspects of the Recommender Systems Problem

Imagine you are a teacher attempting to assess a student's level in a particular subject. If you design a test with only hard questions, and the student fails, this mostly proves that the student does not understand the more advanced material. A more insightful exam would include different types of questions varying in difficulty to truly understand the student's weaknesses and strengths from different perspectives. In the field of Recommender Systems (RS), more often than not, we design evaluations to measure an algorithm's ability to optimize goals in complex scenarios, representative of the real-world challenges the system would most probably face. Nevertheless, this paper posits that testing an algorithm's ability to address both simple and complex tasks/problems would offer a more detailed view of performance to help identify, at a more granular level, the weaknesses and strengths of solutions when facing different scenarios/domains. We believe the RS community would greatly benefit from creating a collection of standardized, simple, and targeted experiments, which, much like a suite of "unit tests", would individually assess an algorithm's ability to tackle core challenges that make up complex RS tasks. What's more, these experiments go beyond traditional pass/fail "unit tests". Running an algorithm against the collection of experiments allows a researcher to empirically analyze in which type of settings an algorithm performs best and to what degree under different metrics. Not only do we defend this position, in this paper, we also offer a proposal of how these simple and targeted experiments could be defined and shared and suggest potential next steps to make this project a reality.
arxiv.org

False Negative Distillation and Contrastive Learning for Personalized Outfit Recommendation

Personalized outfit recommendation has recently been in the spotlight with the rapid growth of the online fashion industry. However, recommending outfits has two significant challenges that should be addressed. The first challenge is that outfit recommendation often requires a complex and large model that utilizes visual information, incurring huge memory and time costs. One natural way to mitigate this problem is to compress such a cumbersome model with knowledge distillation (KD) techniques that leverage knowledge from a pretrained teacher model. However, it is hard to apply existing KD approaches in recommender systems (RS) to the outfit recommendation because they require the ranking of all possible outfits while the number of outfits grows exponentially to the number of consisting clothing items. Therefore, we propose a new KD framework for outfit recommendation, called False Negative Distillation (FND), which exploits false-negative information from the teacher model while not requiring the ranking of all candidates. The second challenge is that the explosive number of outfit candidates amplifying the data sparsity problem, often leading to poor outfit representation. To tackle this issue, inspired by the recent success of contrastive learning (CL), we introduce a CL framework for outfit representation learning with two proposed data augmentation methods. Quantitative and qualitative experiments on outfit recommendation datasets demonstrate the effectiveness and soundness of our proposed methods.
arxiv.org

Temperature as Uncertainty in Contrastive Learning

Contrastive learning has demonstrated great capability to learn representations without annotations, even outperforming supervised baselines. However, it still lacks important properties useful for real-world application, one of which is uncertainty. In this paper, we propose a simple way to generate uncertainty scores for many contrastive methods by re-purposing temperature, a mysterious hyperparameter used for scaling. By observing that temperature controls how sensitive the objective is to specific embedding locations, we aim to learn temperature as an input-dependent variable, treating it as a measure of embedding confidence. We call this approach "Temperature as Uncertainty", or TaU. Through experiments, we demonstrate that TaU is useful for out-of-distribution detection, while remaining competitive with benchmarks on linear evaluation. Moreover, we show that TaU can be learned on top of pretrained models, enabling uncertainty scores to be generated post-hoc with popular off-the-shelf models. In summary, TaU is a simple yet versatile method for generating uncertainties for contrastive learning. Open source code can be found at: this https URL.
arxiv.org

Graph-Enhanced Multi-Task Learning of Multi-Level Transition Dynamics for Session-based Recommendation

Chao Huang, Jiahui Chen, Lianghao Xia, Yong Xu, Peng Dai, Yanqing Chen, Liefeng Bo, Jiashu Zhao, Jimmy Xiangji Huang. Session-based recommendation plays a central role in a wide spectrum of online applications, ranging from e-commerce to online advertising services. However, the majority of existing session-based recommendation techniques (e.g., attention-based recurrent network or graph neural network) are not well-designed for capturing the complex transition dynamics exhibited with temporally-ordered and multi-level inter-dependent relation structures. These methods largely overlook the relation hierarchy of item transitional patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-task learning framework with Multi-level Transition Dynamics (MTD), which enables the jointly learning of intra- and inter-session item transition dynamics in automatic and hierarchical manner. Towards this end, we first develop a position-aware attention mechanism to learn item transitional regularities within individual session. Then, a graph-structured hierarchical relation encoder is proposed to explicitly capture the cross-session item transitions in the form of high-order connectivities by performing embedding propagation with the global graph context. The learning process of intra- and inter-session transition dynamics are integrated, to preserve the underlying low- and high-level item relationships in a common latent space. Extensive experiments on three real-world datasets demonstrate the superiority of MTD as compared to state-of-the-art baselines.
arxiv.org

Optimal Group-Sequential Tests with Groups of Random Size

We consider sequential hypothesis testing based on observations which are received in groups of random size. The observations are assumed to be independent both within and between the groups. We assume that the group sizes are independent and their distributions are known, and that the groups are formed independently of the observations.
arxiv.org

Gated Information Bottleneck for Generalization in Sequential Environments

Deep neural networks suffer from poor generalization to unseen environments when the underlying data distribution is different from that in the training set. By learning minimum sufficient representations from training data, the information bottleneck (IB) approach has demonstrated its effectiveness to improve generalization in different AI applications. In this work, we propose a new neural network-based IB approach, termed gated information bottleneck (GIB), that dynamically drops spurious correlations and progressively selects the most task-relevant features across different environments by a trainable soft mask (on raw features). GIB enjoys a simple and tractable objective, without any variational approximation or distributional assumption. We empirically demonstrate the superiority of GIB over other popular neural network-based IB approaches in adversarial robustness and out-of-distribution (OOD) detection. Meanwhile, we also establish the connection between IB theory and invariant causal representation learning, and observed that GIB demonstrates appealing performance when different environments arrive sequentially, a more practical scenario where invariant risk minimization (IRM) fails. Code of GIB is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Families of pointed toric varieties and degenerations

The Losev-Manin moduli space parametrizes pointed chains of projective lines. In this paper we study a possible generalization to families of pointed degenerate toric varieties. Geometric properties of these families, such as flatness and reducedness of the fibers, are explored via a combinatorial characterization. We show that such families are described by a specific type of polytope fibration which generalizes the twisted Cayley sums, originally introduced to characterize elementary extremal contractions of fiber type associated to projective $\mathbb{Q}$-factorial toric varieties with positive dual defect. The case of a one-dimensional simplex can be viewed as an alternative construction of the permutohedra.
arxiv.org

CyTran: Cycle-Consistent Transformers for Non-Contrast to Contrast CT Translation

Nicolae-Catalin Ristea, Andreea-Iuliana Miron, Olivian Savencu, Mariana-Iuliana Georgescu, Nicolae Verga, Fahad Shahbaz Khan, Radu Tudor Ionescu. We propose a novel approach to translate unpaired contrast computed tomography (CT) scans to non-contrast CT scans and the other way around. Solving this task has two important applications: (i) to automatically generate contrast CT scans for patients for whom injecting contrast substance is not an option, and (ii) to enhance alignment between contrast and non-contrast CT by reducing the differences induced by the contrast substance before registration. Our approach is based on cycle-consistent generative adversarial convolutional transformers, for short, CyTran. Our neural model can be trained on unpaired images, due to the integration of a cycle-consistency loss. To deal with high-resolution images, we design a hybrid architecture based on convolutional and multi-head attention layers. In addition, we introduce a novel data set, Coltea-Lung-CT-100W, containing 3D triphasic lung CT scans (with a total of 37,290 images) collected from 100 female patients. Each scan contains three phases (non-contrast, early portal venous, and late arterial), allowing us to perform experiments to compare our novel approach with state-of-the-art methods for image style transfer. Our empirical results show that CyTran outperforms all competing methods. Moreover, we show that CyTran can be employed as a preliminary step to improve a state-of-the-art medical image alignment method. We release our novel model and data set as open source at: this https URL.
arxiv.org

Evolutionary Dynamics on Sequential Temporal Networks

Studies on the evolution of cooperation among a population of individuals are essential in evolutionary dynamics. Population structure is a key factor affecting the evolution of cooperation. Temporal networks with randomly active nodes and edges have been demonstrated to facilitate the evolution of cooperation relative to their static counterparts. However, the evolution of temporal networks is usually accompanied by the successive growth of nodes and edges instead of random activations. Here, we first consider sequential temporal networks with individuals entering them successively and study evolutionary dynamics on the networks. We derive explicit conditions under which sequential temporal networks promote the evolution of cooperation. Specifically, we discover systematical characteristics of new nodes and edges during the network evolution, which provide the advantage of sequential temporal networks in favoring cooperation. Finally, we confirm that both synthetic and empirical data present such advantages on sequential temporal networks. Our results advance the study of evolutionary dynamics on temporal networks theoretically, which is pivotal to foster the evolution of cooperation.
