An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in Texas on Tuesday morning, leaving one person with minor injuries. "The information we have at this time indicates that the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road, coming to a rest in the field just north of the airport, where it caught on fire," Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, said on Facebook.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO