TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. — As the Caldor Fire ravaged Lake Tahoe and the surrounding areas, the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort works to rebuild what was destroyed. The resort released an update on Wednesday, Oct. 13, stating trees along the trails and ski lifts were damaged and repairs continue on chairlifts. At the same time, the global supply chain shortages continue to hinder reopening efforts.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO