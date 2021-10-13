Loveland mayor says she may refile case against council member John Fogle after voluntary dismissal
Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to reflect the fact that the dismissal of the case against John Fogle and Shaun Adams was requested by the plaintiff. Mayor Jacki Marsh says she plans to refile a lawsuit against councilor John Fogle and, possibly, the city of Loveland itself, after an 8th Judicial District Judge granted a request to voluntarily dismiss the case.www.reporterherald.com
Comments / 1