Adas of Adafruit #ALD21 @findingada

adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking at Adafruit you don’t have to search far to find the next generation of inspiration. A huge Thank You to all the of the modern day ‘Adas’ of Adafruit who work, lead, and inspire! Keep being excellent!. We hope everyone continues to celebrate role models near and far. Happy...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

USBImager writes compressed disk images to USB drives and creates backups

USBImager is a really really simple GUI application that writes compressed disk images to USB drives and creates backups. Available platforms: Windows, MacOS and Linux. Its interface is as simple as it gets, totally bloat-free. Features. Open Source and MIT licensed. Portable executable, no installation needed, just extract the archives.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

OpenBSD 7.0 released! #Unix #OpenBSD @openbsd

OpenBSD 7.0 was recently released. This is their 51st release, providing significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system. better hardware support (AMD, docks) faster (un)hibernate (ZZZ) faster WiFi speed. xterm has unveil. base gcc removed on amd64. bsd-reconfig to have a KARL compatible modified kernel.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

The Robot Catapult that Flings Paint #ArtTuesday

Using engineering to create art! Instead of painting my own paintings, I decided to build a robot to do it for me. Obviously, a robot that throws paint at a canvas via a servo powered catapult was the only way to go here…. I decided to call this robot ‘Flingbot’.
DESIGN
Person
Ada Lovelace
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit EyeLights LED Glasses and Driver

Have you always wanted to upgrade your ensemble with a creepy-cool creature PCB silkscreen and an eye-blistering arrangement of LEDs? We love to put NeoPixels on our face, as evidenced by our many glowy LED glasses projects. Each of these requires quite a bit of soldering, and the cost of each NeoPixel adds up quickly. So we wanted to make a PCB assembly that can be used by any microcontroller to make glamorous face-tronics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adas#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Circuitpython#Neopixels#Infrared
adafruit.com

Soldering rotary encoders onto MacroPads #ManufacturingMonday

Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Halloween decorating …

We’ve a tough last 18 months like everyone else, we’re using this month to celebrate that we made it here together, and what great timing, it’s Halloween. The NYC Halloween parade it back this year, 100% of Adafruit is vax’ed, we all need a time to recover, heal, and move together into a cool gothy electronic future. Pictured here: Ashley, Ladyada, me, some decorations on one of our floor – will post more later, these are all in-progress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Circuit Playground Express Spooky Laughing Box #ElectronicHalloween

The trick-or-treaters clamber up the steps of the next house on their evening route. The porch light is on, but no one comes to the door. What’s this? On a small table, a spooky-looking cardboard box sits next to a lamp. A sign on the lamp says “Touch Here for a Treat.”
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Autofocus mode working on OV5640 camera module in CircuitPython

Last week when we got some OV5640 camera samples we noticed these modules have a built in voice coil motor for focusing. How neat! We followed the app guide to load in the autofocus firmware over I2C, and then over I2C you can request the camera to try and autofocus. It works very well, you can even hear the little click when it changes focus. We had to use a breakout board of our own design in order to power the motor coil externally – video.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Creating a Parser Drill for Cutting Any-Shape Holes

Here’s some fascinating proto-CNC cutting from the 1800s. The parser (or passer) drill was a bow-type drill, held against your belly, that used a template to cut out any shape of hole in wood (for things like inlay work). In this Pask Makes video, he forges his own parser drill...
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Logic Level Shifter – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Logic level shifters translate data between 5V & 3V devices. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Pico Four Keypad @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

NEW GUIDE ALERT! John Park’s Pico Four Keypad Guide is live. Much like the now infamous Stack Overflow The Key copy/paste keypad, this small, beautiful keypad is designed to speed up your most important tasks!. You can build it with some hand wired mechanical keyswitches (no PCB or diode matrix...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Earthquake Map Display #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Fantastic project from CraigAndHeather.net via Hackaday:. When I found out that there was a website on the Internet that tracked earthquakes all over the world in near real time. and made the data freely available I knew I had to build a device to display it. I first built a...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Halloween Pumpkin Hack! #ElectronicHalloween

Looking for a simple quick #ElectronicHalloween project? Check out this Halloween Pumpkin guide in the Adafruit Learn system!. Here is a quick project for an electronic halloween pumpkin. With a bit of hacking a $1 plastic pumpkin is upgraded: a sensor embedded in the nose detects when people get close and will play scarey sounds and animates LEDs on the face. The sounds are stored on an SD card so it’s easy to change and customize what the pumpkin says, while the code is written for an Arduino so it’s easy to modify the behavior. I’m going to have this pumpkin outside my door to freak out the little kids who go to daycare nearby. Boo!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Building the Scout Synth via @BlitzCityDIY @oskitone

In her latest video, Liz (BlitzCityDIY) puts together the new Scout Synth by Tommy of Oskitone. It’s a low key, chill video filled with live music that was most likely made with modular synths, pocket operators and of course, the Scout synth itself. In music video fashion, her edits cuts to the beat and her creative shots blend well with soldering and fitting components to the PCB.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Use Arduino Libraries with the Rasperry Pi Pico C/C++ SDK @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Handy post from fhdm-dev up on Hackster.io. Aside from the low price, range of I/O options and the PIO, one of the great things about the Pico is the C/C++ SDK. The folks over at Raspberry Pi have done a great job creating a programming environment that is easy to use but still allows you to get close to the hardware if that is what you want. Not to mention the comprehensive documentation.
COMPUTERS

