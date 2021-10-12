CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA gives its 1st authorization for e-cigarettes

By Allison Aubrey
 10 days ago

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday it has authorized the marketing of e-cigarettes for one manufacturer, making it a first for the agency. The FDA granted permission to R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company to market its Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS ) device and accompanying tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods, specifically, Vuse Solo Power Unit, Vuse Replacement Cartridge Original 4.8% G1, and Vuse Replacement Cartridge Original 4.8% G2.
