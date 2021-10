On Saturday, Oct. 16, two events are scheduled, sponsored by the Weston Historic Landmark Commission. These events are being held in conjunction with the Smithsonian Crossroads exhibit highlighting Rural America, on display at the Museum of American Glass in WV (MAGWV): Heritage Square Dancing with Rock Garton at 3 p.m. in the parking lot next to MAGWV on Main Avenue in Weston, and a literary reading of local works at 5 p.m., which will take place at the Louis Bennett, Jr. Public Library on Court Avenue in Weston. Both events are free.

