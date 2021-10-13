CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TEXAS COUNTY At 831 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Hough, or 9 miles north of Guymon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Guymon, Goodwell, Optima and Hough. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

