Grant County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ FOR HAMILTON...KEARNY...NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHEASTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 830 PM CDT/730 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Modoc to 8 miles north of Big Bow, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lakin, Syracuse and Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green River Basin. * WHEN...Through Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Slick roads will make travel hazardous during the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall along US 189 from Big Piney/Marbleton to Daniel.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074 075...084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...Tuesday afternoon and early evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Finney, Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Morton, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens and Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward. * Winds...Frequent wind gusts from the southwest at 25 to 35 mph. * Timing...This afternoon and early evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Finney, Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Morton, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens and Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward. * Winds...Frequent wind gusts from the southwest at 25 to 35 mph. * Timing...This afternoon and early evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
Syracuse, KS
Kansas State
Hamilton, KS
Lakin, KS
Stanton County, KS
Modoc, KS
Kearny County, KS
Grant County, KS
Hamilton County, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Shirley Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible in higher terrain. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; North Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Niobrara County. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around one foot in the southern Absaroka Range. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Wind River Mountains West. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest at the south end of the Absaroka Range, while totals may only reach a few inches toward the Montana state line. The heaviest amounts on the west slopes of the Wind River Mountains will be over the south, and along the Divide above 10000 feet.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Estimated snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 inches have fallen so far; 6 to 12 inches near South Pass. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected through the afternoon. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including over South Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Areas of Jackson County including Ashland, Phoenix, Talent, Medford, and surrounding foothills. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including Halloween decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed and fully leafed-out trees will be more vulnerable to wind damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued tonight at 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.3 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 03/23/1982.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 1015 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Black Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Patchy dense fog has developed in the northern Black Hills, northern Foothills, and across portions of northeastern Wyoming around the Bear Lodge Mountains. This fog will cause limited visibility, especially over the higher terrain. Remember to use you low beams in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you in order to prevent accidents.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Greeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Timing...Noon to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower to upper 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, mainly south of Lander. Higher amounts possible towards Sinks Canyon. * WHERE...Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times due to snow covered roads and poor visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Local amounts to around 8 inches over Beaver Rim. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Crook, Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Crook; Wyoming Black Hills Patchy dense fog has developed in the northern Black Hills, northern Foothills, and across portions of northeastern Wyoming around the Bear Lodge Mountains. This fog will cause limited visibility, especially over the higher terrain. Remember to use you low beams in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you in order to prevent accidents.
CROOK COUNTY, WY

