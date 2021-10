Vandals take on one of the best teams in FCS and the country. On Oct. 9, Idaho football snapped a three-game losing streak and managed to get back into Big Sky competition with a win against Portland State. As UC Davis suffered a loss to Idaho State on that same day, the Vandals could catapult themselves up the Big Sky standings with a win over Eastern Washington University tomorrow in Cheney.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO