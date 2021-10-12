Results from the Cooley Mile & Fun Run Held on October 11th
The Cooley Mile was held on October 11th and is in honor of Richard S. Cooley, the namesake of the track at Steele High School. Mr. Cooley was a teacher from 1950 to 1983 and a coach from 1952 to 1982. Coach Cooley amassed an impressive list of accomplishments including 36 Conference Championships, 5 State Champions and 2 State Championship Teams. The K-4th graders competed in a 400 meter race, the 5th and 6th graders competed in a 800 meter race and the junior high and high school athletes competed in a 1600 meter race.amherststeelecomets.com
