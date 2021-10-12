CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Results from the Cooley Mile & Fun Run Held on October 11th

Cover picture for the articleThe Cooley Mile was held on October 11th and is in honor of Richard S. Cooley, the namesake of the track at Steele High School. Mr. Cooley was a teacher from 1950 to 1983 and a coach from 1952 to 1982. Coach Cooley amassed an impressive list of accomplishments including 36 Conference Championships, 5 State Champions and 2 State Championship Teams. The K-4th graders competed in a 400 meter race, the 5th and 6th graders competed in a 800 meter race and the junior high and high school athletes competed in a 1600 meter race.

Results from Wednesday – October 6th

The Volleyball team improved to 11-1 with a 3 game sweep of Exeter by scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-19. Top performers were Cheyenne Colbert 12 kills, Meaghan Coutu 10 kills, Sophia Jordan 26 assists, 4 aces and Malaya Colena 3 aces. The JVA team swept 25-23, 25-21, with offense...
Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 2nd place at Southwestern Conference Championship

The Amherst Steele Boys had a great showing at the SWC Championships at LCCC on Saturday, October 16th. Both Avon Lake and Amherst scored 62 points, but Avon Lake got the win based upon tie-breaker rules. Sophomore Luke Bowlsby earned SWC MVP honors by capturing the win. His time of 16:58 on a muddy course was the best of the race among 56 runners. Sophomore Ty Perez was close behind with a second place finish, First Team All SWC Honors, and a time of 17:09.6. Sophomore Henry Issacs was next with a 9th place finish to earn 2nd Team All-SWC honors. His time was 18:25.2. Senior Captain, Sebastian Pecora was next with an 18th place finish and a time of 18:55.9. Senior Nick Glahn and Junior Rayna Zaid placed 32nd and 33rd with times of 19:19.8 and 19:21.4. Senior Ryan Szczepanik placed 37th with a time of 19:36.1.In the open race, the boys placed third out of 8 teams. Senior Captain, Zane DeMercurio led the pack with a second place finish out of 109 runners. Senior Dillon Jones was next with a 5th place finish and a time of 19:39. Freshman Jake Michalak had a great race to place 6th with a time of 19:40. Up next was Sophomore Joseph Miller with a 34th place finish and a time of 21:24.5. Sophomore Zeke DeMercurio was 48th with a time of 22:14.4, Junior Jeff Rangel was 54th with a time of 22:31.1, Freshman Landon Crosby was 68th with a time of 23.21.5 and Senior Seyveon Plaza fought through a hamstring injury to place 83rd with a time of 24:26.1. The boys will race again next Saturday at 2:15pm at LCCC in the OHSAA District Championships.
NCC Sports Shooting Team Results from Thursday, October 14

The NCC Thunder Sports Shooting Team competed in a triangular against Iowa Western Community College and Southwestern Community College in their last Sports Shooting competition of the 2021 fall season on Thursday, October 14, 2021. NCC defeated Southwestern 481 to 454, but narrowly lost to Iowa Western 494 to 481.
Volleyball beats Avon 3 – 0

CONGRATULATIONS Varsity Lady Comets on your victory over Avon and for winning the SouthWest Conference Championship! ALL of you have been working so hard this season and deserve this moment! We are very proud of you! Good Luck in the post season Comets, We LOVE you!. Stat Leader. Kills: Laken...
Chris Russo
OHSAA Tournament Games Ticket Information

Below you will find Ticket Information for the OHSAA Postseason. Please note the Presale price and game day price and when the gameday price increase goes into effect. Tickets for all OHSAA tournament events are purchased online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. · There are no cash sales at the events. · Tickets...
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Vermilion 3 – 1

The boys soccer team celebrated Senior Night in style, beating Vermilion 3-1. Blake Kubasak, Jayden Karnik, and Sean McQuate scored for the Comets, while Jace Perez and Miles Gerard added assists. Kyle Dumais notched five saves to earn the win in goal. A special thank you goes out to our seniors for their dedication to the soccer program – Kyle Dumais, Roman Giannuzzi, Jayden Karnik, Kadin Love, Alex Pennington, Jace Perez, and Maikel Ramirez, Well done, boys!
