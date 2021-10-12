Results from the Cooley Mile & Fun Run Held on October 11th

The Amherst Steele Boys had a great showing at the SWC Championships at LCCC on Saturday, October 16th. Both Avon Lake and Amherst scored 62 points, but Avon Lake got the win based upon tie-breaker rules. Sophomore Luke Bowlsby earned SWC MVP honors by capturing the win. His time of 16:58 on a muddy course was the best of the race among 56 runners. Sophomore Ty Perez was close behind with a second place finish, First Team All SWC Honors, and a time of 17:09.6. Sophomore Henry Issacs was next with a 9th place finish to earn 2nd Team All-SWC honors. His time was 18:25.2. Senior Captain, Sebastian Pecora was next with an 18th place finish and a time of 18:55.9. Senior Nick Glahn and Junior Rayna Zaid placed 32nd and 33rd with times of 19:19.8 and 19:21.4. Senior Ryan Szczepanik placed 37th with a time of 19:36.1.In the open race, the boys placed third out of 8 teams. Senior Captain, Zane DeMercurio led the pack with a second place finish out of 109 runners. Senior Dillon Jones was next with a 5th place finish and a time of 19:39. Freshman Jake Michalak had a great race to place 6th with a time of 19:40. Up next was Sophomore Joseph Miller with a 34th place finish and a time of 21:24.5. Sophomore Zeke DeMercurio was 48th with a time of 22:14.4, Junior Jeff Rangel was 54th with a time of 22:31.1, Freshman Landon Crosby was 68th with a time of 23.21.5 and Senior Seyveon Plaza fought through a hamstring injury to place 83rd with a time of 24:26.1. The boys will race again next Saturday at 2:15pm at LCCC in the OHSAA District Championships.

