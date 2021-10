Pairing Stephon Gilmore with Jalen Ramsey? Could it really happen?. New England Patriots head coach and general manager Bill Belichick has found himself in the unusual position of being 1-3 to start the season, and on Wednesday, the Patriots again did an unusual thing for them by releasing a star player midseason instead of picking one up. Belichick and the Pats released cornerback Stephon Gilmore after he had played four seasons with the team, making three Pro Bowl and two All-Pro rosters in that time, as well as being named 2019’s Defensive Player of the Year.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO