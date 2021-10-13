Texas Football: Steve Sarkisian visiting with Arch Manning this week

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is leaving no stone unturned as he and his staff prepare for their first Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma on Saturday. “I think a lot of what’s important when you go into a game like this is you try to find the temperament of the play callers, try to dig into the trends,” Sarkisian said on Thursday. “And they’ve got two really good ones (play callers) obviously in Lincoln (Riley) and Alex (Grinch), they do a nice job. So as much as it might have been Oklahoma/Texas film, it’s looking at a lot of their film. Whether it’s this year, last year or previous years or spots maybe they’ve been before to make sure we’re not leaving any stone unturned and that we’re giving our players the best chance to have success.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO