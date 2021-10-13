Texas Football: Steve Sarkisian visiting with Arch Manning this week
One of the most hotly discussed storylines heading into the matchup with the No. 12 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys this weekend surrounding No. 25 ranked Texas football is the visit of the elite five-star Isidore Newman (LA) quarterback Arch Manning. As likely the biggest visitor on campus this weekend for the Oklahoma State game at home on Oct. 16, Manning is going to be a celebrity on the Forty Acres.hookemheadlines.com
