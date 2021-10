BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Schwarber has won over Red Sox fans since his arrival in Boston, mostly with his bat. On Sunday in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, it was his bat, his glove and a hilarious reaction to a simple fielding play that had Boston fans feeling all warm and cozy about Schwarber. He led the game off for Boston with a solo homer, cutting Tampa’s lead to 2-1 at the time. But the first baseman committed an error to start the top of the third, overthrowing Nate Eovaldi as he covered first base and...

