STUFF WE LIKE: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By Rodney Ogle
Pharos-Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR ABBY: When the house next door sold, we were delighted to have new neighbors. My husband and I greeted them with a welcome gift. They asked us three times about the property line, and we showed them the marker. They asked the people on the other side, as well as those in the back of them. Shortly after, they put a barrier between us and a fence at the other property line. Now they have installed stakes and a string so everyone will know where their property is. They seem to be obsessed with property lines and they keep to themselves.

www.pharostribune.com

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Tuesday, October 12th

Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, after emails with offensive language surfaced. Kanye West is selling his Wyoming ranch. And, check out the first trailer for Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s Halloween cooking show (below). That and more, in today’s Entertainment Update. XO,. Ryan.
mymcr.net

We really like to be liked

My first computer was acquired in the early ‘90s when I did some carpentry work for a man who couldn’t come up with the $600 he owed me and offered me a slightly used Macintosh instead. The heavy bulky device that took up way too much space on my desk was valued at $1,000 (equal to $2,066 in today’s dollars) so I took the barter trade without hesitation. I was instantly amazed by the technology. My wife at the time called my amazement an addiction because instead of sitting next to her on a sofa every evening watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Dating Game”, I was sitting bug-eyed at a computer monitor until long after she went to sleep learning all I could about a device I knew would change the world. Which it has more than any other.
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
flickprime.com

Khloe & Tristan attending Kourtney’s engagement spark possibility of rekindling romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement in Montecito, California was attended by their household and shut ones, together with Khloe Kardashian’s former companion Tristan Thompson. Despite separating from one another, some time in the past, Thompson and Khloe co-parent their daughter, True, collectively. Tristan additionally reportedly walked in with Khloe...
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
flickprime.com

Robin Williams’ Last Words: What He Said to Wife Susan

Susan Schneider Williams, Robin Williams’ widow, shared the final phrases he mentioned to her earlier than his loss of life in 2014. Schneider Williams is an advocate at present, spreading consciousness about Lewy Body dementia, the mind illness that went undiagnosed for her late husband, Robin Williams, till his suicide and post-mortem in 2014.
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. Here are some of the strangest things y'all have received while trick-or-treating. October 26 | 2018. When we all think of trick-or-treating treats we...
thefocus.news

What is Cuffe Owens' net worth as he weds RHOC alum, Meghan King?

President Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens and Real Housewives Of Orange County alum Meghan King have tied the knot. Following the news, some have since wondered about Cuffe Owens‘ net worth, while other’s are curious to know more about the couples whirlwind romance. Who is Cuffe Owens?. Cuffe Owens is the...
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pics JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing...
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
