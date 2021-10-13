CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos finally make big-time move at WR we’ve waited for

By Sayre Bedinger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos finally made a big-time move at the wide receiver position that everyone in Broncos Country has been waiting for. After injuries to both Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, the Denver Broncos have finally made the roster move that everyone in Broncos Country has been waiting for. The team worked out and subsequently signed veteran John Brown, a player who seriously considered signing in Denver back in 2019 when he was an unrestricted free agent.

Comments / 13

Coach Butch
6d ago

We don't need players we NEED a new HC and OC. All these injuries are not the problem. We have a talented team but our coaching staff is terrible.

4
Chuck Denny
6d ago

Just wondering why if this guy is such a great player, did he leave Buffalo and Vegas??

7
