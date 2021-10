Don’t look now, but Marquette women’s soccer has won six of their last seven matches. In fact, they’re a rough (but fair) handball call in the 90th minute of that seventh match away from perhaps holding a seven match unbeaten streak. Not too shabby for a MU team that was staring at seven straight kind of lousy halves of soccer earlier this year that left them at 1-3-0 to start the campaign.

