Braves Advance to NLCS with Game 4 Win over Brewers; Will Face Giants-Dodgers Winner

By Adam Wells
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves have reached the National League Championship Series for the second straight year with a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the NL Division Series at Truist Park on Tuesday. Freddie Freeman provided the knockout blow with a go-ahead homer off Brewers closer Josh...

bleacherreport.com

CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
theScore

Braves advance to NLCS after Freeman's blast sinks Brewers

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Braves won...
federalbaseball.com

NLDS GameThreads Game 2(s): Braves at Brewers; Dodgers at Giants

Milwaukee’s Brewers took the first game of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves by a final score of 2-1 last night, giving them an early advantage over the NL East champions, but Braves’ skipper Brian Snitker told reporters after the game that he was feeling good heading into Game 2 tonight.
CBS LA

Taylor’s Blunder, Other Missed Chances Put LA In NLCS Hole

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hurried around second base before having second thoughts. He peaked over his shoulder, then hit the brakes. The Los Angeles Dodgers had trouble getting all the way around the bases throughout Saturday night’s NL Championship Series opener. None stung quite like Taylor’s blunder. Taylor got caught in a rundown in the ninth inning, ending the Dodgers’ last scoring chance before Austin Riley’s game-ending RBI single in bottom of the inning lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win. The Dodgers were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven, leaving manager Dave Roberts to...
Bleacher Report

Austin Riley Walk-Off Single Gives Braves NLCS Game 1 over Mookie Betts, Dodgers

After a three-day break, the Atlanta Braves continued their winning ways this postseason with a dramatic 3-2 walk-off victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. Austin Riley played the role of hero in the win. After hitting a solo homer in the...
NWI.com

Atlanta Braves return to NL Championship Series after eliminating Milwaukee in 4 games, to face winner of Dodgers-Giants

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves return to NL Championship Series after eliminating Milwaukee in 4 games, to face winner of Dodgers-Giants. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video. Get the latest baseball news...
Bleacher Report

NLCS Bracket 2021: Updated Dates, Times, Schedule and World Series Odds

The National League Championship Series is heading west with the underdog Atlanta Braves up 2-0 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite winning just 88 games to the Dodgers' 106 games in the regular season, the Braves have home-field advantage because they won the NL East, while the Dodgers came into the postseason as a wild card. The Braves didn't disappoint their fans at Truist Park, winning both games on walk-off singles in the ninth inning.
