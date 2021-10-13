Georgetown deputies: Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound to the head
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening in Georgetown.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old man was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
“Hospital personnel notified law enforcement that a shooting had occurred,” officials said.
Investigators are working to determine when and where the shooting happened.
No other details were provided.
