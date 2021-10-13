CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown deputies: Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound to the head

By Tim Renaud
 6 days ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening in Georgetown.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old man was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

“Hospital personnel notified law enforcement that a shooting had occurred,” officials said.

Investigators are working to determine when and where the shooting happened.

No other details were provided.

