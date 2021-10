A former Nike runner is taking legal action against alleged abuse during her time as an athlete at the Swoosh. Mary Cain, a long-distance runner and former Nike Oregon project athlete, filed a $20 million lawsuit late Monday against Nike Inc. and former Nike running coach Alberto Salazar. In the suit, Cain alleges that during her four years as a Nike runner, she endured emotional, verbal, and physical abuse at the hands of Salazar.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO