U.S. administers 403.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The United States has administered 403,576,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 488,178,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 401,819,240 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct.9...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
precisionvaccinations.com

Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
PHARMACEUTICALS
natureworldnews.com

Doctor Explains Why Some Vaccinated People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Who will get a booster shot? A Q-and-A about what the feds are saying

WASHINGTON — Booster shots soon will begin rolling out to some Americans who received the two-shot vaccine made by Pfizer—after a contentious and confusing federal approval process that isn’t over yet. Determining who exactly should be rolling up their sleeves for an additional dose was tricky. The Biden administration had leapfrogged federal regulatory panels in […] The post Who will get a booster shot? A Q-and-A about what the feds are saying appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ohio Capital Journal

Booster shot of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended by FDA panel

WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory panel on Friday endorsed a second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, meaning millions more Americans are expected to soon join the line for booster shots. Anyone who received a J&J shot at least two months ago will be eligible for an additional dose, under the committee’s […] The post Booster shot of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended by FDA panel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

U.S. FDA to recommend Pfizer, Moderna boosters for people 40 and older -CNN

© Reuters. A nurses fills up syringes for patients as they receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination during a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin. New York (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon recommend that persons 40...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
investing.com

U.S. workers face layoffs as U.S COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in

(Reuters) - Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19. In the latest high-profile example, Washington State University (WSU) fired its head football coach and four of his assistants on Monday for failing to comply with the state's vaccine requirement. The coach, Nick Rolovich, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate earlier this month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Baltimorean

Baltimore COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baltimore: 1. 2504 N Charles St (410) 662-7594; 2. 6910 Harford Rd (410) 426-4701; 3. 5603 Baltimore National Pike (410) 744-1422; 4. 1000 Taylor Ave (410) 828-0708; 5. 8302 Liberty Rd (410) 655-9890; 6. 900 Edmondson Ave (410) 719-6688;
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC Action News WFTS

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Florida

For the eighth week in a row, the COVID-19 case positivity rate in the Sunshine State continues to decline. It’s now sitting at 3.8% for the week of October 8. New this week, the FDA vaccine advisory panel unanimously recommended booster shots for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine , as the fight to keep cases down continues.
FLORIDA STATE
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS

