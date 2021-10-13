Tornado Warning issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Texas The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northeast of Hough, or 14 miles south of Feterita, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Texas County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN