Dog Food Recall: Another Product Pulled For 'Elevated' Vitamin D Levels
A company is voluntarily recalling a "limited quantity" of its dog food products because they may contain elevated levels of vitamin D. The recall affects 1,600 cases of "Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food" that came in 12.5-ounce Tetrapak cartons, the company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website noted. Tuffy's Pet Foods learned of the problem after the product manufacturer informed it of the issue.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 9