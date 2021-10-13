CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Dog Food Recall: Another Product Pulled For 'Elevated' Vitamin D Levels

By Athena Chan
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA company is voluntarily recalling a "limited quantity" of its dog food products because they may contain elevated levels of vitamin D. The recall affects 1,600 cases of "Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food" that came in 12.5-ounce Tetrapak cartons, the company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website noted. Tuffy's Pet Foods learned of the problem after the product manufacturer informed it of the issue.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 9

TipCanoe
6d ago

Wow! And PurVita is one pricey pet food. I hope they pay attention. I feed my cats this brand. Now I gotta rethink this😬

Reply
3
Related
Thrillist

Dog Food Is Being Recalled Nationwide, Again

There is yet another recall that dog owners should have on their radar. Fromm Family Foods is recalling about 5,500 cases of Fromm Shredded dog food, which is a relatively small recall considering the food was distributed nationwide. The recall was issued due to elevated levels of vitamin D. The notice, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), says that elevated vitamin D levels can have negative impacts on dogs of all sizes. The company discovered the problem during internal testing.
PET SERVICES
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

The food products were held "under insanitary conditions," the agency says. When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Pet Foods#Dog Food Recall#Tetrapak
althealthworks.com

“This antibiotic will ruin you” – A Woman Had to Undergo 20 Surgeries to Repair Damage This Common Drug Caused. (FDA issued a warning too late…)

These antibiotics received countless warnings time and time again. Since 1992 consumers have reported the devastating effects they can have on the body, and yet the FDA did nothing. In 2016, the drug warning was finally updated to include the reports, but for many it was too late, and for some, this class of drugs is still being prescribed despite the unnecessary risks.
HEALTH
Best Life

Never Make This One Popular Food in Your Slow Cooker, FDA Warns

Your slow cooker is probably one of the most beloved tools in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to let the flavors of your chili build all day long or you have a busy day ahead and want dinner ready to go later, your slow cooker is there to get the job done. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against making one popular food in your slow cooker because doing so could be toxic. To see what you should always prep before putting it in your slow cooker, read on.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pets
Thrillist

Hot Dogs Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

It's tailgating season, which means it's hot dog season. (Just like it has been basically since Memorial Day.) However, there are some hot dogs you will want to avoid after a recall notice was posted with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co. has recalled 2,048...
FOOD SAFETY
rentonreporter.com

Best Blood Pressure Supplements: Top High BP Pills to Buy 2021

One of the most significant heart health indicators is blood pressure. The leading cause of fatalities worldwide is heart disease. Having high blood pressure equates to having a higher chance of acquiring or developing heart disease. Despite this, you should not be hopeless because there are lots of helpful blood pressure supplements. These supplements usually have ingredients such as beetroot extract that support normal inflammation and widen blood vessels.
HEALTH
Best Life

This Cheese Is Being Recalled Over Safety Concerns, FDA Says

Whether you're a grilled cheese connoisseur or mad about mozzarella sticks, there are few foods that spark as much passion for foodies as cheese. And while you may know that you should purge those dairy delicacies from your fridge when they start looking or smelling off, there's yet another reason you might want to clear out your cheese stash right now. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just issued a recall notice for a popular type of cheese; read on to find out if you should be getting rid of this product now.
FOOD SAFETY
FIRST For Women

Drinking Too Much Coffee Could Be Causing This Serious Vitamin Deficiency

How much coffee is too much? The FDA notes that you can get away with drinking about four or five cups, or 400 milligrams of caffeine, each day without suffering negative effects. (This is true as long as you don’t have a sensitivity to it and you aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding.) However, new research suggests that the more caffeine you consume, the more likely you are to suffer from a vitamin D deficiency.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

This Serious Nationwide Fish Recall Was Just Announced

Seafood season doesn't end after summer; in fact, many Americans and seafood trade professionals believe the months following Labor Day offer one of the best periods to enjoy a fresh catch. Unfortunately, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a massive amount of one particular seafood were recalled over the weekend for a serious food safety concern. Find out here if you should check your fridge or freezer.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Never Eat Microwaved Food Before Doing This, FDA Warns

Microwaves are an undeniably convenient way to prepare food. In mere seconds, you can take a cold bowl of leftovers and turn it into a gourmet meal once again or turn ingredients from your fridge into something new and delicious. However, while nuking your food may save you time, making food in the microwave isn't a risk-free endeavor. Before you prepare your next meal, read on to discover the one crucial mistake experts from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) say you should never make when microwaving food.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Use This One Product to Disinfect Your Home, FDA Warns

Cleaning has been a hot topic throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early days of the pandemic, many people were wiping down their groceries before bringing them inside, removing their clothes at the front door to wash them upon returning home, and stocking up on disinfectants to fend off the virus on high-contact surfaces throughout their homes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Lexington Herald-Leader

1,600 cases of dog food recalled for a problem that might bring ‘serious health issues’

Two lots of NutriSource Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food, about 1,600 cases, have been recalled by Tuffy’s Pet Foods for possibly having too much vitamin D. Too much vitamin D, the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, can cause “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. When ingested at excessive levels, vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.”
PETS
EatThis

The FDA Just Announced These 5 Dangerous Grocery Recalls

While some grocery store items are disappearing from shelves as a result of discontinuations and shortages, others are being recalled by manufacturers. Thankfully, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) keeps Americans up to date on important food safety concerns. The latest list of recalled supermarket products includes snacks, produce,...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy