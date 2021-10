“What are you waiting for, huh? WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?!”. If that line inspires visions of Jennifer Love Hewitt screaming in the middle of the street while Buffy the Vampire Slayer looks on in an unfortunate hat, then you’re in the right place. Because I know that you know that I Know What You Did Last Summer is iconic. Which means, of course, it’s ripe for rebooting. Thankfully, the new series is so entirely different from the original movie that even David Egan’s creepy sister will be like, “Maybe I should have the power turned back on in my shack so I can sign up for Amazon Prime.”

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO