HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The body of an Alabama woman who was found in the back of a police van had investigators baffled until surveillance video revealed what actually happened. In an Oct. 15 news release, the Huntsville Police Department announced that the body of Christina Nance, 29, was found in the back of a police van parked in the rear corner of the department’s parking lot.

