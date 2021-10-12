CCSHOF inductee Sherlock built Pitt-Johnstown athletic program foundation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The athletics program at Pitt-Johnstown stands as a monument to Ed Sherlock.

Beginning in 1970, when he took over as the school’s first full-time athletic director, and running through his retirement in 2001, Sherlock was the visionary, the architect and the builder of what now is a 15-team NCAA Division II operation.

Most of those sports that have been added, and the facilities that were completed on his watch – such as the school’s Sports Center – are Sherlock’s pyramid, both metaphorically and literally.

“I remember thinking when I took the job that I had more money in my basketball program at Windber High School than I had in the whole UPJ sports program,” said Sherlock, a native of Windber.

Getting from there to here wasn’t always easy for the man who will be inducted into the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“It was traumatic at times along the way,” Sherlock said. “There were a lot of different ideas of how things should work, but I think we got it done while blundering along.”

A key accomplishment for Sherlock was getting Pitt-Johnstown into the NCAA in 1975, shifting from its previous NAIA affiliation. It was the first time a regional branch campus was admitted without separate accreditation.

“There were a lot of hurdles and we got strung along a lot,” Sherlock said.

“But it ended up being a landmark case, and a lot of Wisconsin schools followed on our coattails.”

On track with Pitt

Sherlock’s circuitous road to Pitt-Johnstown began as a scholastic high jumper when his high school track coach at Windber didn’t enter him for the state meet because he hadn’t jumped high enough at the district competition.

“I saw there was a Knights of Columbus meet in Pittsburgh billed as the Catholic State Championships, so I registered from Holy Name in Windber, went down, won it and got a scholarship offer from Pitt,” Sherlock said.

But the offer came late and there were no athlete rooms available in Pitt Stadium, where the track team lived, so Sherlock came to Pitt-Johnstown for a year and ended up playing on a state junior college championship basketball team.

“They needed a big guy and at the time being 6-3 constituted being a big guy,” Sherlock said.

The next year, Sherlock transferred to the main campus, where he lettered for three years on the track team.

Along the way, Sherlock became acquainted with Dr. Theodore W. Biddle, who would become president of Pitt-Johnstown.

“George Walter came out to a game, I think we were playing Johnstown, and he said, ‘Dr. Biddle wants you to apply for the AD job at UPJ,’ ” Sherlock said. “There was a lot of talk about a lot of different people getting the job, but I put in my application and I ended up being hired.

“It was really just the basketball program and virtually no facilities then. Biddle said we’d just push it along slowly and see what works.”

Growth of programs

Early on, Sherlock had to work with the requirements of Title IX, which in 1972 decreed equality in terms of men’s and women’s sports.

“It was a major challenge because we had a situation where we were not going to get any additional money to build women’s sports, yet we were required to do it,” Sherlock said. “We were operating hand to mouth. Our men’s basketball program was supposed to be the flagship, but it never got off ground at that time.”

Sherlock shifted some of the men’s basketball resources to the women’s basketball program and hired Clyde Horner to coach the team.

“A lot of schools were giving scholarships in women’s basketball, but didn’t have good programs, didn’t have good coaches,” Sherlock said. “Clyde Horner was astute enough to get in there and get that program going and succeeding on a large basis.”

The Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball team reached the NCAA Division II Final Four in 1987 under Horner’s successor, Jodi Gault.

The school’s wrestling program became a national power under coach Pat Pecora and claimed two national team championships, in 1996 and 1999.

Bob Rukavina, a Sherlock hire in 1989 to coach men’s basketball, still is on the job 507 wins later.

“I just really enjoyed working with Ed,” Rukavina said. “He’s a great guy, an intelligent guy. He lets you do your own thing, and you always wanted to do the right thing for him because he was such a supportive person.”

No football team

Sherlock and the school also had a flirtation with starting a football program in the early 1980s.

“We did consider it and I thought it was going to happen,” Sherlock said. “Cas Myslinski from Pitt (the main campus AD) wanted it. He was going to supply us all the equipment, which was a big cost. We already had the fields.

“It looked like a go, but it never happened and I’m not sure why, and soon Cas was gone at the main campus, so maybe that’s why it never happened. A lot of people in the Johnstown area were really behind it.

“But (Dr. Frank) Blackington (then the UPJ president) called me in and said he didn’t want to hear any more talk about football.”

Ever the pragmatist, Sherlock has no regrets about that outcome.

“It probably was a good thing we never went down that road,” he said. “It’s so expensive and there isn’t a lot of revenue or interest at most Division II schools.”

Sherlock, who turned 82 on Sept. 16, doesn’t miss the hustle and bustle of his former job.

“I’ve found I like having spare time,” he said.