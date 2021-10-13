CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Steuben County reports three deaths related to COVID-19

By Brandon Kyc
 6 days ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID. This brings the total number of COVID-19
related deaths in Steuben County to 217.

One individual was a female resident of the Village of Painted Post who died at the age of 51. One was a male resident of the Town of Hornellsville who died at the age of 89, and one was a male resident of the
Town of Addison who died at the age of 65.

Arnot Health to offer flu shot clinics

“Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of those who have passed,” said Public Health
Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID is continuing to ravage Steuben County; please take every precaution
during this time of high spread to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org .

