Reuben Frank (4-1) They shut down Matt Ryan, Jimmy Garoppolo and Sam Darnold and they got lit up by Dak Prescott and Pat Mahomes. You can probably see where we're going here. The GOAT is headed to the Linc on a short week, and sore hand or not, the Eagles just don't have the personnel to slow him down. Tom Brady is having one of his best seasons ever at 44 years old — 15 TDs, 2 INTs and averaging over 350 yards per game, which nobody has done over a full season in NFL history. He's got weapons, he's got an o-line, he's got a running game and the Bucs are just as good on defense as offense. Top-5 in both. Things will get easier after this one, but this is a very tough matchup.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO