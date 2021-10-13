COUNTY FIRE RESPONDS TO ALISAL FIRE AT THE TAJIGUAS LANDFILL

Around 10:45 a.m. this morning, Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fire at the Tajiguas Landfill. As areas of the landfill smoldered and burned from the Alisal Fire, a flare-up occurred in the biofilter outside the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF). The biofilter is an uncovered concrete structure filled with woodchips that receives and filters air from inside the MRF. County Fire is managing the ignited woodchips and is protecting the MRF from the flames. County and incident staff are currently assessing the damage to the biofilter and the facility.