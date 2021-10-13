Video shows Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder involved in verbal altercation

A video posted on Facebook of Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz is getting attention.

In the video, Ortiz can be heard saying "go f--- yourself” to the man filming.

The man who claims he took the video on Monday is Luke Wodiuk, who says he owns a local car dealership. Wodiuk said his interactions with Ortiz have been happening for several years.

"I've told Gilbert Ortiz that his office is messing up. They're not taking care of the motor vehicle dealers. They're not taking good care of the public," said Wodiuk.

The video shows Ortiz walking his dog outside of the old courthouse. Wodiuk says "this is why nothing is getting done," to which Ortiz responds "people get breaks."

Ortiz tells Wodiuk the dog he is walking is not a service animal. He also calls Wodiuk a "stalker."

There is a sign on the Pueblo County Government Building that says only service animals are allowed. Those with Pueblo County said the signs are meant to deter people from bringing their animals inside but are not actually enforced. The county manager and county attorney are creating a policy to address animals coming into the building, according to a representative of Pueblo County.

Ortiz sent the following statement in response to the video:

"For the past several months, myself and my office have been under intense scrutiny. While normally I welcome an open dialogue with constituents, the situation has devolved over the past few weeks. I have been threatened, harassed, and stalked. People have posted videos and photos of both myself and my vehicle. It has gotten to the point where I am afraid for my safety and that of my family. I am receiving threatening calls and emails, and being followed by people whose only intent is to get a reaction from me. While my reaction yesterday may have been ill-advised, it was provoked. Anyone would react poorly when faced with the same scenario. I apologize if I offended anyone with my reaction, but I stand by the fact that I should be able to work and live free from fear and harassment."

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they have no harassment reports related to Ortiz. The Sheriff's Office is the agency responsible for any kind of criminal activity that happens at the old courthouse.

Wodiuk said he is not stalking Ortiz and has to go to the courthouse to do business on a weekly basis.

"He's just hanging out with his dog, taking it for a walk, and I just happened to say, you know what? Let's capture this. And let's show the public of why you can't get plates and who your Pueblo County Clerk is, and what he's doing," said Wodiuk.

Wodiuk ultimately wants to see Pueblo vote Ortiz out of office.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter