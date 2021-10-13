DC's Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Eleven" Preview Teases SPOILER's Fate
The CW has released a preview for "Summer School: Chapter Eleven", the eleventh episode of DC's Stargirl's sophomore season. The trailer plays right off of the shocking cliffhanger of tonight's episode, which saw Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) being pulled into the shadow realm. Luckily, the preview quickly proved that she survived the ordeal, and now needs to navigate a nightmarish version of Blue Valley alongside Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy).comicbook.com
