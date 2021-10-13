CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC's Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Eleven" Preview Teases SPOILER's Fate

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released a preview for "Summer School: Chapter Eleven", the eleventh episode of DC's Stargirl's sophomore season. The trailer plays right off of the shocking cliffhanger of tonight's episode, which saw Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) being pulled into the shadow realm. Luckily, the preview quickly proved that she survived the ordeal, and now needs to navigate a nightmarish version of Blue Valley alongside Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy).

comicbook.com

Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TVLine

Naomi Chases a Superman Scoop, Gets More Than She Bargained for in Teaser for New CW Superhero Series

It’s not easy being a nebbish nerd girl when talks of Superman are in the air, as shown in a new clip for The CW’s midseason superhero drama Naomi. Warner Bros. TV unveiled the first look on Saturday at its virtual DC FanDome event. Written and exec-produced by Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), the DC comic adaptation stars The Equalizer‘s Kaci Walfall in the titular role. Naomi centers on a cool, confident Black teenager with braids as she chases her hidden and unexpected destiny. As Naomi “journeys to the heights of the multiverse” in search of the...
CBS Seattle

DC’s Stargirl – ‘Summer School: Chapter Ten’

DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Ten" -- Image Number: STG210a__0029r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore and Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan -- Photo: Boris Martin/The CW-- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. CHOSEN FAMILY — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is left devastated after discovering...
Decider

‘DC’s Stargirl’: John Wesley Shipp Breaks Down The Flash’s Flashback Episode

One of the big advantages of DC’s Stargirl airing on The CW, instead of the much-missed DC Universe streaming service? Crossovers, baby! And this week’s episode, “Summer School: Chapter Nine”, included a big one with the introduction of Jay Garrick, aka The Flash (John Wesley Shipp) via a flashback to the classic Justice Society of America lineup.
Anjelika Washington
Cameron Gellman
Luke Wilson
Amy Smart
Brec Bassinger
Yvette Monreal
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl: John Wesley Shipp Teases Role as "Moral Center" of the JSA

On Tuesday, The CW airs one of the most anticipated episodes of DC's Stargirl to date. The episode, "Summer School: Chapter Nine" will see John Wesley Shipp bring his take on Jay Garrick/The Flash to Stargirl's corner of the multiverse in what's been described as a pivotal flashback episode. For fans, it's an exciting thing with Shipp's appearance connecting Stargirl to the larger Arrowverse but it also is another opportunity to see the fan-favorite actor as the Golden Age hero. It's an appearance that Shipp himself is excited about, telling ComicBook.com that not only was he happy to explore legacy but also that his character serves as the "moral center" of this corner of the multiverse.
cartermatt.com

Stargirl season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Courtney’s quest for survival

As we look towards Stargirl season 2 episode 11 airing on The CW next week, the path towards the finale will start to become clear. There are only a few episodes left and because of that, things have to accelerate. Villains will make their move, Courtney clings to her survival, and she’s going to have to rely on some of her friends more than ever.
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl: John Wesley Shipp Explains Jay Garrick's "Quiet Authority"

John Wesley Shipp made his eagerly anticipated DC's Stargirl debut on Tuesday in "Summer School: Chapter Nine". The episode brought Golden Age The Flash, Jay Garrick, into the original Justice Society of America as the team's first showdown with Eclipso was revisited via Pat Dugan's (Luke Wilson) memories. For fans of the Arrowverse are no stranger to Shipp's Jay Garrick; the actor has portrayed the character multiple times on The Flash, but on Stargirl, we see a slightly different version of the character, one that Shipp says is more in his own seat of authority with his own team.
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Producer Teases Details For 100th Episode

The upcoming seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will see series star Caity Lotz, now the only remaining cast member who was around for the show's pilot, directing an episode the looks back on the legacy of the series, and features an appearance by Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller), who exited the series in the season one finale back in 2016. The series has changed quite a bit since Miller took his leave, and while he has been back a few times for crossovers, executive producer Phil Klemmer told ComicBook today that the hundredth episode is a rare opportunity to let him enjoy the wild and zany spirit of the current iteration of Legends.
tvseriesfinale.com

DC’s Stargirl: Season Three; Joel McHale Promoted to CW Series Regular

Fans of DC’s Stargirl will see more of Joel McHale during the series’ upcoming third season. The actor has been promoted to a series regular on the DC superhero series. McHale revealed the promotion on a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show with Arsenio Hall guest-hosting the daytime series.
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: New teases into Michelle Young’s premiere!

Unfortunately, there is no new episode of Bachelor in Paradise tonight — luckily, the premiere of The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young is right around the corner! New episodes are going to start in one week, so why not share another preview all about the very first night?. We’ve seen enough...
justjaredjr.com

Courtney Meets Doctor Mid-Nite In New 'DC's Stargirl' Teaser - Watch Now!

We just got a new sneak peek at the upcoming episode of DC’s Stargirl!. Superman & Lois‘ Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch shared a teaser for next week’s new episode during 2021 DC FanDome on Saturday (October 16). The teaser shows Courtney (Brec Bassinger) as she gets trapped in another...
wciu.com

CWSpotlight with DC's Stargirl Star, Yvette Monreal

CW26 recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of CW Spotlight interviews featuring Hispanic actors and actresses from your favorite shows. Watch as Yvette Monreal, who portrays high school student Yolanda Montez and Justice Society of America member Wildcat, in the hit CW show, Stargirl explains how important it is for her to portray one of the first Hispanic superheroes on television. Plus, hear how she hopes to encourage other Latinx actors and actresses to pursue their dreams. Catch Yvette in DC's Stargirl, Tuesdays at 7P on CW26.
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Preview Teases Ash's Hunt for Lucarionite

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is teasing Ash's hunt for Lucarionite with the preview for the next episode of the anime! The World Coronation Series is heating up for Ash Ketchum as he and Goh continue to make their way through every region introduced in the anime thus far. Ash has come face to face with some tough opponents as he's climbed the ranks, and the Ultra Class is going to be one of his toughest challenges yet so it seems like Ash is going to be using his years of experience to help get an edge over his next challenges.
fangirlish.com

DC FanDome 2021 Teases What’s To Come for ‘Batwoman’ Season 2

DCFandome 2021 has us even more excited for what’s to come in season 2 of Batwoman! At the end of “Mad as a Hatter” we saw Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) making it clear that Ryan (Javicia Leslie) had no choice but to work with Alice (Rachel Skarsten) if they were to get those weapons of mass destruction off the streets of Gotham. And for those of us that are messy, aka us, this is the perfect recipe for disaster that we can’t wait to watch.
flickeringmyth.com

The Flash DC FanDome trailer teases the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman

Although the film is still in production, The Flash star Ezra Miller has shared a first look at next year’s DC movie during today’s DC FanDome presentation. The short teaser confirms a Flashpoint-inspired storyline where The Flash is responsible for changing up the timeline, and also teases the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, as well as offering a glimpse of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl along with an alternate Barry Allen. And, that’s got to be the Burton Batmobile, surely?
IGN

DC's Stargirl: Official Season 2 Sneak Peek - DC FanDome 2021

Blue Valley turns black and white in this sneak peek at the Tuesday, October 19, episode of DC's Stargirl (8/7c on The CW). Banished to the shadowlands, Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl (series star Brec Bassinger) finds herself trapped in a black-and-white purgatory while her life hangs in the balance!
weisradio.com

Trailer for ‘The Batman’, ‘The Rock’ teases ‘Black Adam’ and more: Nerd news from Saturday’s DC Fandome

For fans of DC’s big and small-screen properties, the wait ended Saturday, with the long-awaited launch of the marathon online event DC Fandome. This year, all eyes were on Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s turn as the super-powerful anti-hero Black Adam. The Batman‘s trailer capped the four-hour presentation.
