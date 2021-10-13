CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO County Board of Supervisors appoints new County Clerk-Recorder

By Katherine Worsham
 6 days ago
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to appoint Elaina Cano to the position of County Clerk-Recorder.

After the resignation of former County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong in July, the board decided to accept applications from the community to fill the role until the next election.

A total of 44 people applied for the position. A committee tasked with vetting the applicants recommended just three candidates -- Jeffrey Barry, former Yolo County Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder; Elaina Cano, Santa Barbara County Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder and former city clerk for San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach; and Helen Nolan, San Luis Obispo County's Acting Clerk-Recorder.

On Tuesday, the supervisors interviewed Cano and Nolan. Barry sent a letter to the county on Friday announcing he was withdrawing his candidacy.

All of the supervisors agreed that both Cano and Nolan were well qualified for the job. They ultimately voted 4-1 to appoint Cano with Supervisor Debbie Arnold dissenting.

Arnold explained that she was voting 'no' because "it was not the process for appointment [the board] voted for," and she wanted seven applicants to consider as the vetting committee was originally told to provide. The committee, however, said only the three recommended applicants had experience in elections.

Cano will serve as County Clerk-Recorder through the current term ending in January 2023. The office is up for election in 2022.

San Luis Obispo County responds to DOJ investigation

San Luis Obispo County attorneys and Sheriff Ian Parkinson are responding to a recent U.S. Department of Justice investigation. The independent investigation was launched in 2018 after the deaths of several inmates. The findings, announced in August, stated, “The Justice Department concluded that there is reason to believe that the practices at the jail violate the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution, as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
