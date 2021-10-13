Election Central: Alfred “Shivy” Brooks, Candidate Atlanta City Council (Post 1 At Large)
Compiled by Dawn Montgomery and Itoro N. Umontuen | The Atlanta Voice
What would you do differently than the predecessor in the position/office you’re running for? *
I am running to end the status quo of Atlanta’s government doing too little for the most of us, while doing a whole lot for the few. Our campaign is not just for the corporate executives living in high rises but for average Atlantans, and for every Atlantan who has been overlooked and unheard for the past 24 years
