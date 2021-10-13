CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 MLB playoffs schedule: TV channel, times for postseason as Braves and Astros advance

By Mike Axisa
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 MLB postseason is in full swing, and we know three of our final four teams in this year's postseason field. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves both advanced to the LCS round on Tuesday, knocking out the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. The Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS starting on Friday. The Braves? They're waiting to find out. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, two NL West rivals, are squaring off in their NLDS matchup with Game 4 on Tuesday night. The Dodgers are trying to stay alive, while the Giants are one win away from joining the Braves.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mlb Playoffs#Mlb Postseason#The Houston Astros#The Chicago White Sox#The Boston Red Sox#Alcs#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nlds#Espn#Fs1#Mlb Network#Yankees#Nl Wild Card
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
FanSided

The 8 White Sox players headed for free agency in 2021-22

After a disappointing ALDS run, the Chicago White Sox face tough decisions as they decide who to resign among 10 free agents in 2022. There’s a lot to think about after watching the 93-69 Chicago White Sox lose 3-1 in their first ALDS appearance since 2008. One of the biggest...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros vs. White Sox: ALDS Game 1 live stream, TV channel, watch online, time, odds for 2021 MLB playoffs

On Thursday night, the AL West champion Houston Astros host the NL Central champion Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. During the regular season, the Astros under Dusty Baker went 95-67, which is good for the No. 2 seed in the AL bracket behind the Rays. Tony La Russa's White Sox, meantime, went 93-69, albeit against a substantially easier schedule. This one's a best-of-five, which means Game 1 is especially important. You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here.
MLB
MLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Astros and Braves advance to Championship Series

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking homer off Brewers closer...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy