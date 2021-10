Tyga has been accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend influencer and fashion designer Camaryn Swanson. According to TMZ, Swanson has accused the rapper of hitting her during an argument on Monday morning (October 11th). Apparently, Swanson showed up at Tyga's house at 3 am after he told her not to and started “shouting at the top of her lungs.” Sources say she appeared to be under the influence, but Tyga still let her inside to talk — and she continued to scream.

TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP ・ 7 DAYS AGO