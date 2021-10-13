CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

3 employees killed in shooting at Memphis postal facility, including gunman

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCZ9G_0cPQ7Huj00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people died in a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a Memphis-area postal facility, including the gunman, the U.S. Postal Service and FBI confirmed.

USPS officials confirmed to WHBQ that all three individuals killed were employees of the Orange Mound facility, and an FBI spokesperson confirmed that the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Law enforcement officials have not officially identified any of the three deceased, but family members at the scene identified one victim as James Wilson and another as an unnamed 37-year-old woman, the TV station reported.

Tuesday’s shooting, which happened just before 2 p.m. CDT, was the third high-profile shooting in or near the west Tennessee city in recent weeks, USA Today reported.

According to the news outlet, the franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger grocery store fatally shot one person Sept. 23 and wounded 14 others before killing himself. One week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a school, and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

Authorities did not provide a motive for Tuesday’s shooting during an initial news briefing.

The facility, called the East Lamar Carrier Annex, is one used by employees and is not a post office retail location where customers come for mail services, the local union president told USA Today by phone.

In a prepared statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the USPS said: “The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Alex Murdaugh is denied bond on $3M theft charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — A judge denied bond Tuesday for Alex Murdaugh, saying the attorney's considerable financial resources and mental instability appear for now to make it too risky to allow him to await trial outside of jail on charges he stole $3.4 million in insurance money meant for the sons of his housekeeper.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections

TYLER, Texas — (AP) — A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries. The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding William George Davis, of Hallsville, guilty...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wilson
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
69K+
Followers
69K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy