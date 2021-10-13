Jill Biden Goes Bold in Red Dress and Matching Pumps to Visit Day of the Dead Exhibit

Dr. Jill Biden paid a visit to Chicago’s National Museum of Mexican Art today in vibrant red attire.

The first lady arrived at the Museum in the Windy City’s Plisen neighborhood to view its Day of the Dead exhibit, led by its Chief Curator Cesareo Moreno. For the occasion, she wore a bright red midi dress with short sleeves and a flounced skirt. Her look was cinched with a $375 Givenchy belt in a matching red tone, with a silver “G’-shaped link charm. The teacher completed her ensemble with a gold watch, layered bangle bracelets, several delicate pendant necklaces and a pair of gold and white earrings.

When it came to footwear, Biden wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured suede uppers, as well as slightly curved counters and stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with Biden’s outfit, they created a dynamic monochrome moment.

Pointed-toe pumps add a sharp touch to any look, thanks to their sleek silhouette and triangular toes. Biden’s worn multiple pairs from brands like Dior and Valentino in numerous ensembles during her first term as first lady. However, she isn’t the only one; stars like Khloe Kardashian, Tyra Banks and Christina Aguilera have also worn pairs from Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Dolce and Gabbana in recent weeks.

During her visit, Biden took time to meet members of the local community. While at the Museum, she chatted with Luis Marquez, Suesan Jarquin and Edwin Perez, all 17-year old members of the Chicago Mariachi Program.

On a same-day trip to Kansas City, Kansas, the first lady also spoke at a visit to dual-language school El Centro Academy while touring Hispanic organizations throughout the country. She additionally made a lunch break at local restaurant Poio Mexican BBQ with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, as well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (@flotus)

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are always classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, typically from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals from labels like Loeffler Randall.

Click through the gallery to discover Jill Biden’s sharp style through the years.