Foreign exchange student asks community for help replacing car destroyed by falling tree branch in Merced

By Kellie Helton
 6 days ago

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A foreign exchange student is asking for help from the community after his car was totaled by a falling tree branch as high winds tore through the Central Valley on Monday.

Fabrizio, a foreign exchange student from Italy, says he used the car to get back and forth from his classes at Merced Community College.

According to a GoFundMe account, Fabrizio’s car was damaged after a part of a tree broke off and fell on it.

Fabrizio is currently in his senior year and is set to graduate in May.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Fabrizo raise money to replace his car .

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

