TV Series

“The Baby-Sitters Club” Returns for Season 2! Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, and Kyndra Sanchez Talk About Popular Netflix Series

nbcpalmsprings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes I’m way past the demographics but I love “The Baby-Sitters Club” series on Netflix! And season 2 captures the fun, sweet, cute, and charming spirit of the first. I spoke with Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), and Kyndra Sanchez (Dawn Schafer). “The Baby-Sitters Club” is...

Paste Magazine

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Remains a Heartwarming Escape

The platform an adaptation lands on determines a lot about what makes it to screen. When The CW adapts a fan-favorite literary franchise, for example, we mostly know what to expect (sexy 20-somethings playing teenagers, likely something supernatural). The same thing can be said about Netflix, which we know by now tends to be a bit more faithful in its attempt to bring stories from the page to the screen. The streaming service has been churning out more and more adaptations with each passing year, and it often does so without sacrificing too much or deviating too often from what’s expected except when it’s absolutely necessary.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) Netflix, trailer, release date

The Baby-Sitters Club follows a group of girlfriends and their homegrown babysitting business. The series revolves around the friendship and adventures of five middle-schoolers as they start a babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Startattle.com – The Baby-Sitters Club | Netflix. This American comedy-drama Netflix series is created by Rachel Shukert,...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'The Baby-Sitters Club': Watch the First 8 Minutes of Season 2

To count down the return of The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix dropped the first eight minutes of season 2 on Friday. In the sophomore opener, titled "Kristy and the Snobs," Kristy (Sophie Grace) sets the stage for what awaits the members of the BSC: "This was the summer that everything changed." As Kristy adjusts to her new life following her mother's wedding, a big move into a new home and creating different family traditions, she struggles to fit into her fancy new reality.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

The Baby-Sitters Club Cast Drop Hints About What's To Come In Season 2

Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club is back with new adventures for Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, and Mary Anne. Plus, there’s a new Dawn, and new club members Jessi and Mallory. So, what can fans expect of Season 2? The actors tell Elite Daily how they would describe it in one word.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Baby-Sitters Club Recap: The Schafer Administration

Our dear, sweet, fashionable Claudia Kishi is having a time, isn’t she? She’s upset because she feels like no one takes her seriously, she has to put up with more Mallory Pike than usual (which we all get is a real burden, that child will not stop talking about her horse fiction, and I’m sorry, but she is no Tina Belcher), and Janine is her sister. That last thing is just a fact of life that Claudia will need to get over, but still, it is certainly not making her week any easier.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Malia Baker On Why Grown-Ass Women Are Obsessed With The Baby-Sitters Club

When Vancouver actress Malia Baker scored the role of Mary Anne Spier in the Netflix reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club she couldn’t have been more psyched. “Mary Anne is always the character I related to in the books,” says Baker, 14, of the shy, super-organized BSC secretary who was white (along with four of the other BSC members) in the original Ann M. Martin series. Nextlix’s decision to inject Stoneybrook with some much needed diversity is one of the things that excited Baker most about the project, which premiered last summer in the middle of the pandemic (and scored seven daytime Emmy noms). Season two (premiering on Netflix on Monday) will bring more feel-good stories about friendship, first love, and teenage entrepreneurialism. Here Baker talks to Refinery29 about why the show has been a hit with 20 and 30-somethings, her passion for activism, and having her first kiss (ever!) in front of the cameras.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Review: Season 2 Keeps Its Charms While Expanding for Even More Meaningful Stories

Last year’s reboot of Ann M. Martin’s “The Baby-Sitters Club” was a TV highlight, not only for capturing and conveying pure delight but for giving audiences warmth and familiarity during a difficult time. It would have been easy for creator Rachel Shukert to rest on that goodwill. Instead, Season 2 of the Netflix original series is just as heartfelt, fun, and charming as Season 1 while simultaneously growing along with its characters. In Season 1, the series already laid the foundation by creating the club itself and the central conflicts that would necessitate the club’s impact on its characters. With that...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Claudia and the New Girl

Well, that veered off course. Netflix combined source material from the Baby-Sitters books "Claudia and the New Girl" and "Hello Mallory" in The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Episode 2. The episode focused more on the ever-growing tension between Claudia and new member Mallory. In the book, "Claudia and the New...
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Get To Know The Baby-Sitters Club's Newest Star Kyndra Sanchez (Exclusive)

The young actress is a new face on season two of The Baby-Sitters Club and we are getting to know more about her and introducing her to fans of the Netflix series. Kyndra is taking on the role of Dawn Schafer, a strong Latina girl who is an activist for the environment and wants to make a difference. If you didn’t know, Xochitl Gomez originally played the role in season one, but had to exit the show due to scheduling conflicts with the upcoming Doctor Strange movie.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

The Baby-Sitters Club Season-Premiere Recap: Nothing’s Better Than Friends

BSCers, it’s time to join hands virtually and whisper together, say hello to your friends (baby-sitters club). A little bit louder: Say hello to the people who care. Are you sobbing now? Great. You are not alone. The fall has arrived, and with it, the return of a cozy blanket of a show called The Baby-Sitters Club. Aren’t you ready to be wrapped up in the warm nostalgia of your favorite childhood book series come to life with a modern twist? Doesn’t it feel good? In these trash bag times, isn’t it nice to have a balm to make you feel a little better, even if for only thirty minutes at a time? Because guys, here’s the thing: Nothing’s better than friends. It’s science.
TV SERIES
Thrillist

'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2 Gives Us the Perfect Representation of the Horse Girl

Season 2 of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, which adapts the classic Ann L. Martin books for a new generation, remains absolutely charming and wholesome, finding ways to tap into the specific anxieties of middle school girls while staying sweet without verging into saccharine. This season, the girls face new challenges: Kristy (Sophie Grace) moves into a posh neighborhood with her mom's new husband's family; Mary Anne (Malia Baker) gets a boyfriend; Stacey (Shay Rudolph) has to remember that it's OK not to be in total control all the time, especially when it comes to her diabetes; and Claudia (Momona Tanada) has to deal with loss.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Baby-Sitters Club' Creator on Season 2, the Show's Future, and Why She Wants Paul Rudd to Play Kristy's Bad Dad

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of The Baby-Sitters Club, "Kristy and the Baby Parade."]. Fun fact: Prior to becoming a writer for shows including GLOW and Supergirl, The Baby-Sitters Club creator Rachel Shukert developed her understanding of television as a recapper, covering shows like the glorious trainwreck that was NBC's Smash for Vulture.
TV SERIES

