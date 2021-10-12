Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest

Here’s one for the books. A couple of weeks ago I predicted a major upset on Oct. 9, between two big college football teams. Well, on Saturday, Oct. 9, I saw my prediction come true. The major prediction was Texas A&M upset victory over Alabama, at Kyle Field. In my prediction back in September, I didn’t name the teams; I didn’t want to jinks the Aggies. Here is something else, on my calendar I wrote that the score would be A&M-31, Alabama-27 and I’ll be darn if that wasn’t the score in the game at one time but the Aggies ended up winning 41-38. Twice in the last 50 years, I rightly predicted the Super Bowl score. Both times it was like this Aggie prediction, they were the underdogs. It’s weird but it was like a premonition that would not go away. I gave John Kimbrough a heads up on the major upset then I heard him predict Friday night that Alabama would be winner. He blew the Texas/OU game also. When it comes to Texas his heart just won’t let him go against the Longhorns. Gary Stelly and Kimbrough do a great job covering high school football, plus they had had some exciting games to call lately. My only complaint with Stelly is he doesn’t give the score often enough. Stelly is best at calling baseball. He could have done it for a living. By the way, I heard Judge Gothia say Monday morning that no one saw the Aggie big upset coming. Judge, you’re going to have to read this column more closely.*****Well, I best quit joshing and get to earning my pay. If I get docked there won’t be enough pay left to get French fries with my burger. Come along, I promise it won’t do you no harm, plus you’ll pick up on a lot of local history.