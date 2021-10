Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Semiconductor manufacturing plants, called fabs, are among the most complex factories on the planet. Each silicon wafer must undergo as many as 1,600 steps under carefully controlled conditions to be turned into a computer chip. It’s part of the reason for the current shortage of semiconductors: It isn’t easy to simply speed up production to meet a surge in demand. And building a new fab can take more than two years and an investment of at least $1 billion, and sometimes many multiples of that.

ENGINEERING ・ 19 HOURS AGO