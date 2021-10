When writing the sustainability report that you’ll find in this issue, I ran out of space. There is such a boom in sustainability work in the food industry that truly giving the subject its due in a single feature is impossible. Since I finished writing, bakingbusiness.com has been bursting with new stories of sustainability commitments made by the largest companies in the agri-food sector. Nestle, Vevey, Switzerland, plans to invest $1.3 billion in regenerative agriculture. Cargill is enrolling farmers in a new regenerative agriculture program that pays them for improving soil health. And PepsiCo, Purchase, NY, launched its Pep+ initiative which sets new goals toward positive agriculture, value chain and choices.

