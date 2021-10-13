CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

San Joaquin County COVID-19 rates continue decline; more testing sites now available

By Victoria Franco, Bay City News Foundation
San Joaquin County continues to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases throughout the county, a public health official told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Greg Diederich, director of the county’s Health Care Services Agency, said that as of Monday, the county’s COVID-19 case rate had dropped to 16.1 per 100,000 people compared to the Aug. 24 case rate of 34.8 and the Sept. 27 case rate of 26.7 per 100,000 people.

Affordable housing plan for E. San Jose airport dependent on soil contamination

EIGHTY-TWO YEARS after Reid-Hillview Airport opened, Santa Clara County supervisors want to shut it down and consider converting it into affordable housing. For decades, advocates and elected officials have pushed to close the airport and rezone the property for housing. But whether that happens depends on the soil’s lead levels. A study commissioned by the county in August already concluded dangerous lead levels in the air have contributed to elevated blood lead levels in children living less than one-and-a-half miles away. Doctors point to the use of leaded fuel in general aviation planes at the airport as the culprit.
Contra Costa County health officials say indoor mask mandate for vaccinated residents could be gone by New Year’s

If Contra Costa County stays on track in its fight against COVID-19, residents may be able to celebrate New Year’s Eve without masks indoors if they’re fully vaccinated. Health officer Chris Farnitano told the county board of supervisors on Tuesday that other Bay Area counties will lift indoor mask requirements at businesses like restaurants and gyms once three health standards are met.
Contra Costa County to partially lift indoor mask requirements for small settings

Contra Costa County announced Thursday that it will partially lift its indoor mask requirements Nov. 1 for small, fully vaccinated settings. The health order will allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks indoors in settings with fewer than 100 people that are not open to the general public like offices, gyms, occupational vehicles, religious gatherings and college classes.
Advisory committee presents its wish list of social programs using Contra Costa sales tax

In an advisory committee’s first assessment of how Contra Costa County should spend an expected sales tax windfall of at least $81 million annually over 20 years, county supervisors unanimously accepted the findings but sought more specifications before allocating $20,000 for a formally-written report. Supervisors asked the Measure X community...
New state law requires public agencies to email agenda packets upon request

Local government agencies are required to email meeting agenda packets to people who request them, under a new law signed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 274, introduced by State Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont), updates California’s Brown Act, which previously required local governments to send agenda packets on request via physical mail. With emailed packets, community members can instantly review information before meetings instead of having to wait for the agendas to arrive in the mailbox.
