San Joaquin County COVID-19 rates continue decline; more testing sites now available
San Joaquin County continues to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases throughout the county, a public health official told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Greg Diederich, director of the county’s Health Care Services Agency, said that as of Monday, the county’s COVID-19 case rate had dropped to 16.1 per 100,000 people compared to the Aug. 24 case rate of 34.8 and the Sept. 27 case rate of 26.7 per 100,000 people.localnewsmatters.org
