WEST ORANGE-STARK over ORANGEFIELD—The Mustangs “No-Name” defense had better be ready to stop the Bobcats’ potent ground game, because it is a good one. However, the ‘Stangs appear to have all their ducks in a row as they march toward another district championship. The winner of this intra-county fracas will have sole possession of first place in District 11-4A-II.