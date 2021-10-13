Suspicious Person Complaint Results in Controlled Substance Arrest
A suspicious person complaint resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Silas Whaley and Cpl. Chris Rosamond reported finding Brandon Ray Timmons seated in a Chevrolet Equinox at the Eaton Drive address where the suspicious person was reported at 3:57 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2021. Timmons allegedly had a glass pipe of the kind commonly used to smoke methamphetamines in one hand.www.ksstradio.com
