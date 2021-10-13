CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

Suspicious Person Complaint Results in Controlled Substance Arrest

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A suspicious person complaint resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Silas Whaley and Cpl. Chris Rosamond reported finding Brandon Ray Timmons seated in a Chevrolet Equinox at the Eaton Drive address where the suspicious person was reported at 3:57 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2021. Timmons allegedly had a glass pipe of the kind commonly used to smoke methamphetamines in one hand.

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Oct. 11-17, 2021 Media Report

The Winnsboro Police Department’s weekly media report for Oct. 11-17, 2021, included the following:. Kyle Locke, age 21, of Mount Vernon was arrested on October 13, 2021, on a charge of driving while intoxicated-second offense and fleeing the scene of an accident. Jay West, age 45, of Winnsboro was arrested...
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

3 Men Arrested On Felony Warrants In 2 Days

Three men were arrested in the last 2 days on felony warrants, according to jail reports. Jacob Lee “Jake” Ball was taken into custody Oct. 13, 2021, on two warrants: one for possession of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1/1B controlled substance and one for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent, according to sheriff’s reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Greenville Man In Hopkins County Jail For Violating Probation

A 31-year-old. Greenville man was in Hopkins County jail Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, for violating probation. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terry Thompson was made aware Keegan Thomas Rees was being in held in Hunt County jail on a Hopkins County warrant. Thompson took custody of Rees at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15, 2021, and transported him to Hopkins County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Sulphur Springs, TX
Crime & Safety
KSST Radio

Two Men Jailed On Felony Charges

At least two men were jailed on felony charges over the weekend, 2021, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman and Officer E. Jaime conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet 1500 at 11:59 a.m. Oct. 8, 2021 on Church Street. A records check showed occupant Clifford Martin Wikoff to be wanted by three other agencies on outstanding warrants. Wikoff’s truck was securely parked; he was transported to the hospital then, after being cleared transported to the county jail.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

2 Sulphur Springs Men Jailed In Hopkins County Tuesday On Controlled Substance Charges

Two Sulphur Springs men were jailed in Hopkins County Tuesday on controlled substance charges, according to arrest reports. Deputy Steve Huffman traveled to Hunt County jail in Greenville, where Kedaron Dion Franklin was being held on four Hopkins County warrants. Huffman took custody of Franklin at 12:09 p.m. Oct. 12, 2021, and transported the 35-year-old Sulphur Springs man to Hopkins County jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Corrections Officer Arrested In Connection With Investigation Into Discrepancy In Inmate Medication Counts

A Hopkins County corrections officer has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a discrepancy in inmate medication counts at Hopkins County jail, according to jail and sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum reported being contacted Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, by jail medical staff, who’d “noticed a discrepancy...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSST Radio

Courtesy Stop On SH 19 North To Check On A Motorist Resulted In A Felony Arrest

5 Others Arrested On Controlled Substance, Related Charges; Teen Jailed On Marijuana Charge. What started off as a courtesy stop to check on a motorist in Birthright resulted in a felony controlled substance arrest, according to arrest reports. In unrelated incidents this week, a youth learned the consequences of having an illegal substance in a drug-free zone Friday, and at least four others were also booked into the county jail on controlled substance charges from Oct. 4-8, 2021, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Cell Phone Used To Track Stolen Car From Dallas To Hopkins County

High Speed Chase Spans 51 Miles Across 2 Counties, End 4 Miles After Car’s Tires Punctured By Stop Sticks. A cell phone was used to track a stolen car to Hopkins County, where deputies spotted the Nissan Sentra in question traveling at a high rate of speed early Oct. 6, 2021, on Interstate 30 in Hopkins County. A high speed chase then spanned 51 miles across 2 counties, with the car continuing 4 miles on punctured tires, before completely losing one tire.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Drunk Driving Killed 963 People in Texas Last Year

AUSTIN– Football is a huge part of Texas culture, and with the new season upon us, TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. Statewide Impaired Driving Campaign is encouraging fans to celebrate responsibly by always finding a sober ride. “Fall football is a time-honored tradition in our state, but one regrettable decision...
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy