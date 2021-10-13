Suspicious Person Complaint Results in Controlled Substance Arrest

5 Others Arrested On Controlled Substance, Related Charges; Teen Jailed On Marijuana Charge. What started off as a courtesy stop to check on a motorist in Birthright resulted in a felony controlled substance arrest, according to arrest reports. In unrelated incidents this week, a youth learned the consequences of having an illegal substance in a drug-free zone Friday, and at least four others were also booked into the county jail on controlled substance charges from Oct. 4-8, 2021, according to arrest reports.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO