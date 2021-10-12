CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Letter: A No-Brainer

pilot.com
 7 days ago

There’s a large pine tree hanging precariously across the street at the Southern Pines Post Office. It weeps with sap from all the times it has been hit. I don’t understand why someone from the city hasn’t recognized the problem and dealt with it. I go into the town building next door and ask to notify someone of the pending problem. After wasting 10 minutes while someone tries to find a number to call, I simply walk out muttering, “Well, just let it fall, and the city can deal with the lawsuit.”

www.thepilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian senator has formally presented a report recommending President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world. The nearly 1,200-page report by Sen. Renan Calheiros is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy