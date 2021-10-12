Letter: A No-Brainer

There’s a large pine tree hanging precariously across the street at the Southern Pines Post Office. It weeps with sap from all the times it has been hit. I don’t understand why someone from the city hasn’t recognized the problem and dealt with it. I go into the town building next door and ask to notify someone of the pending problem. After wasting 10 minutes while someone tries to find a number to call, I simply walk out muttering, “Well, just let it fall, and the city can deal with the lawsuit.”