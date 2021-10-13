CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ll Never Guess Who Almost Played Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Movies!

Cover picture for the articleCaptain Jack Sparrow is absolutely iconic, there’s no doubt about that!. He is the heart and soul of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, largely due to Johnny Depp’s portrayal of the character. This lead to a large film franchise and him being added into the famous ride at the Disney parks. But, what if someone else had played Jack Sparrow? Well, that almost happened, and you’ll never guess which famous actor turned down the role!

Robert DeNiro almost played the iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow instead of Johnny Depp

It is tough to think about anyone however Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The position which turned out to be probably the most iconic one in Depp’s profession nearly went to a different actor. The actor who was initially approached for the position of the pirate was Robert DeNiro. Find out why the veteran actor turned down the position.
