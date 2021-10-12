Uncategorized

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By JJ Koczan
theobelisk.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased as a standalone single last month, Ritual Earth‘s “Distress Signal” is intended as a herald of their full-length to come next February through Iodine Recordings. The track originally appeared on the self-released, limited CD pressing of MMXX in Fall 2020, but is held off the LP version presumably for time

theobelisk.net

The Obelisk Show on Gimme Metal Playlist: Episode 70

An honest moment: In my head, nobody listens to this show. Three people max, and I’m usually one of them. I don’t even think my mom listens anymore, which really is fair enough. I expect more or less after every episode that the hammer is going to come down and...
Weedpecker IV: The Stream Of Forgotten Thoughts

The vanguard of the Polish psychedelic heavy rock scene returns with a brand new album! Continuing to defy expectations and challenge what it means to be a “stoner” band, Weedpecker have crafted a new masterpiece. After several fundamental lineup changes in the past years, fans of Weedpecker were left wondering...
Papir to Release New Album on Jan. 14

I’ve been having tech issues all day with the site’s back end and that’s infuriating, so I haven’t even had the chance to check it the new Papir song yet. Surely, if I had, I’d be in a much less smash-my-face-into-the-wall place mentally, but let’s hope that I’m able to get there sooner than later. To the song, that is.
All Souls Post In-Studio Video Update on New Album Progress

Los Angeles heavy rockers and band-you-should-be-listening-to All Souls are currently embroiled in the recording process for their nine-song next album at Total Annihilation Studios — apparently located under a church — working with producer Alain Johannes (Chris Cornell, Queens of the Stone Age, his own rad solo stuff, and so on) to follow-up 2020’s Songs for the End of the World (review here) and their 2018 self-titled debut (review here). Their third long-player is high on my personal gotta-hear list for next year, and over the weekend they posted an in-studio clip of the guitar tracking in progress, having already put to bed the drums and bass. Progress being made, in other words. That’s the best kind of progress!
Funeral Premiere “Materie” Video; Praesentialis in Aeternum Out Dec. 10

Some three decades on from their founding, Norway’s Funeral will release their first new album nine years, Praesentialis in Aeternum, on Dec. 10 through Season of Mist. And it arrives in form as though founding drummer Anders Eek and his surrounding cohort of vocalist Sindre Nedland, guitarists Erlend Nybø and Magnus Olav Tveiten, bassist Rune Gangrud and orchestral arranger André Aaslie — Ingvild “Sareeta” Anette Strønen Kaare (Ram-Zet, guest spots for Solefald, Borknagar, etc.) has also joined to play violin full-time, but isn’t on the record so far as I know — are working to make up for lost time. That is to say, for a collection of six tracks that willfully sloughs its way across 55 minutes, Praesentialis in Aeturnum is an intense listen. Its component songs, from opener “Ånd” onward, occur with headphone-ready depth and still maintain a raw impact of extreme metal.
Arlekin to Release The Secret Garden Nov. 5; New Video Posted

Though best known as the frontman of Kyiv-based heavy rock forerunners Stoned Jesus, guitarist/vocalist Igor Sydorenko always seems to have something going on in addition to that outfit, whether it’s Krobak or stand-up comedy or whatever it might be. Arlekin is a prog-minded solo incarnation, with which Sydorenko debuted in 2014 via Disguise Serenades, professing at the time his love of neo-prog rock, particularly Marillion (also mentioned below) and relating it to his discovery of that music, saying, “This is an attempt to recreate a naïve sincerity of that different kind music, the music that is still around but not really popular. Ok, not popular at all.”
Album Review: Blackwater Holylight, Silence/Motion

There is a quote by the author Margaret Atwood that comes to mind in considering Blackwater Holylight‘s third album, Silence/Motion: ‘Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.’ It says something that as human beings, we live in a culture in which sexual assault, rape, and the killing of women by men is a cliché. It’s a trope of tv storytelling. How many “gritty” procedurals define themselves at the expense of the feminine body? Sexual violence, fetishized. Blood dried on nude flesh.
