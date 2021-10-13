Smokey Robinson was close to death with coronavirus

SMOKEY ROBINSON SAYS HE ALMOST DIED OF COVID: Smokey Robinson has revealed that he almost died from COVID last December. According to The Daily Mail, Robinson said that he was hospitalized after exhibiting symptoms. He said, “It was over, man. They had to rush me to the hospital. I got it severely and I was hospitalized for eleven days, and four or five of those I do not even remember. It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment.” He continued, “I was not sure that I would ever be able to sing again because it took my voice. I could barely even talk. Even when I got home I was hoarse, I could not try to sing because I was afraid,” he recalled. “It was one of the most frightening fights I have ever had.”

