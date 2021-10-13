CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smokey Robinson was close to death with coronavirus

KXLY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmokey Robinson nearly died after contracting coronavirus. The 81-year-old singer spent 11 days in acute care in a Los Angeles hospital last December and even after he pulled through the worst, the ‘Tears of a Clown’ hitmaker feared he would never sing again. He told DailyMail.com: “I am a Covid...

www.kxly.com

New York Post

Smokey Robinson was ‘rushed to hospital’ with COVID: ‘I could’ve died’

Smokey Robinson has revealed that COVID-19 really had a hold on him late last year, leaving the Motown legend fearing that he would never sing again. The voice behind such classics as “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “I Second That Emotion” and “The Tears of a Clown” revealed in an interview with DailyMail.com that he nearly died while in acute care in a Los Angeles hospital last December during his coronavirus battle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Smokey Robinson Reveals He Almost Died From COVID-19

Smokey Robinson reveals he could have died from COVID-19. The legendary Motown singer shared that he was hospitalized last year after contracting the coronavirus and feared he would never sing again. "I am a Covid survivor. I got it severely and I was hospitalized for 11 days, and four or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nowdecatur.com

R&B Snippet: Smokey Robinson, Usher & More!

SMOKEY ROBINSON SAYS HE ALMOST DIED OF COVID: Smokey Robinson has revealed that he almost died from COVID last December. According to The Daily Mail, Robinson said that he was hospitalized after exhibiting symptoms. He said, “It was over, man. They had to rush me to the hospital. I got it severely and I was hospitalized for eleven days, and four or five of those I do not even remember. It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment.” He continued, “I was not sure that I would ever be able to sing again because it took my voice. I could barely even talk. Even when I got home I was hoarse, I could not try to sing because I was afraid,” he recalled. “It was one of the most frightening fights I have ever had.”
CELEBRITIES
myv949.com

Smokey Robinson’s Battle To Get His Voice Back After Contracting COVID-19 Was ‘One Of His Most Frightening Fights’

Smokey Robinson is one of the iconic singer-songwriters of his generation but in his words, he nearly died after being contracting COVID-19 in 2020. The 81-year-old Robinson said it was “touch and go” after he came down with COVID in December 2020 and was hospitalized, losing his voice and making him fearful he’d never sing again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

Smokey Robinson delving into Spanish in upcoming album

Smokey Robinson seems to have conquered English. Time for a new language. “I’m finishing two albums right now,” Robinson said on the red carpet of the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday. “One in English, and one in Spanish. I’m just finishing the English one now. I’ll have the Spanish one done in a couple of months.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
thesource.com

Smokey Robinson States He Had Near-Fatal Battle with COVID-19

Smokey Robinson reveals that COVID-19 was a near-fatal encounter for him. Speaking with the Daily Mail, Robinson revealed just how severe the virus was when he contracted it back in December. According to Robinson, COVID-19 resulted in a hospital visit and at the time the legendary singer believed “it was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox5 KVVU

Smokey Robinson to perform on Las Vegas Strip in March 2022

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson will perform at The Venetian for two nights, March 11 and 12, 2022. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Robinson is one of the most accomplished musicians in history, winning awards as a solo artist and as part of the group, The Miracles. Robinson has produced dozens of top forty hits, including several songs landing in the Billboard Top Ten such as "The Tears Of A Clown” and "Cruisin."
LAS VEGAS, NV
