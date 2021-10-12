CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

METAL INJECTION LIVECAST #641 – Velvet Rope with special guest Dan Ozzi

By Robert Pasbani
metalinjection
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur good friend, Dan Ozzi, is back on the show today to talk about his new book SELLOUT: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994-2007). Try to say that three times fast. You can order the book here. We also get into a discussion about fast food burgers, Los Angeles sunsets, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the principal who likes Iron Maiden and the TV show, Young Rock.

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Tom Morello says a famous metal guitarist was once disappointed to learn he was Black

Has recalled the time a famous metal guitarist who wanted to meet him was disappointed upon learning that the Rage Against The Machine guitarist was Black. Speaking to The Independent, Morello, who released his latest album ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ today (October 15), said he often encounters people who don’t realise he’s not white, including fans of his music.
ROCK MUSIC
Deadline

Rocker Vince Neil Breaks Ribs In Fall From Stage During Festival

Calling Dr. Feelgood… 60-year-old rocker Vine Neil broke his ribs Friday night after falling off the stage onto concrete. He was performing at the Monsters in the Mountain Fest in Pigeon Forge, Tenn Video shows Neil walking to the front of the stage, but apparently he didn’t notice a small gap in the stage. He was encouraging the crowd to clap when he dropped out of view. “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the singer’s bassist, Dana Strum, told the crowd. He added that Neil “can’t breathe” and will be “dealt with medically.” Neil is best known as the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981. Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, and nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 Billboard 200 chart. That total includes 1989’s Dr. Feelgood Mötley Crüe’s only album to reach number one.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Nikki Sixx Concedes Motley Crue Were ‘Probably’ Sexist in the ’80s

Nikki Sixx conceded that Motley Crue were "most probably" a sexist band in their heyday, as were the rest of their big-haired, hard-rocking peers. "In today’s environment, most probably," the bassist told Classic Rock while discussing whether Motley Crue's behavior in the '80s would be seen as sexist. "As was everybody. In the '70s, when I grew up, it was just the messaging that came through, and you were emulating your heroes."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
metalinjection

Tonight, The LIVECAST Reels From Instagram Being Down

What a hellacious day yesterday was – no Facebook, no Instagram, the horror! Luckily, the Metal Injection Livecast is here to make everything better. We'll talk about all the silliest stories of the week and interview one of the members of the band we all thrashed last week. So tune...
INTERNET
metalinjection

METALLICA Streams "Frantic" Performance From Aftershock Festival

Metallica is now streaming "Frantic" from their October 8 appearance at the Aftershock Festival. The performance is especially nice, considering Metallica doesn't touch on St. Anger too much live in recent years. Metallica is currently working on a new album, but don't expect to hear it anytime soon. Drummer Lars...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Velvet#Livecast#Patreon#Google Play#Tunein#Rss#Soundgarden
metalinjection

Who Is MUDVAYNE's Mystery Second Guitarist?

If you saw Mudvayne at the Aftershock festival on October 9 (or saw any online footage), you might've noticed a second guitarist behind Greg Tribbett. Of course, the Internet began asking who the hell the new guy is and if he's a new member of Mudvayne or not. While the latter remains unclear, Loudwire has discovered the mystery guitarist is named Marcus Rafferty.
MUSIC
metalinjection

This AI Generates Fake Metal Band Names, Album Names & Album Art

Have you ever listened to Coffinlord? What about Massive Blood Sacrifice? Maybe Frozen Nights Of Hate? Of course, you haven't, because the AI behind the Twitter account This Band Isn't Real made them up. According to the This Band Isn't Real bio, the names of bands and albums are auto-generated by an AI, and the fake album art is all generated by big-sleep.
MUSIC
metalinjection

BELPHEGOR Mixing First New Album Since 2017

Belphegor is currently mixing their first new album since Totenritual in 2017. The band is working at Fascination Street Studios on the new album and has set April 2022 as the tentative release date. "4 years and 7 months after the highly-rated album, Totenritual, we are going to release this...
ROCK MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

H.E.R. Announced As Special Guest For Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ World Tour

Coldplay is hitting the road. However, this time they are bringing along H.E.R. as a special guest. Taking to Twitter, they announced the news, saying:. “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
metalinjection

Album Review: VILDHJARTA Måsstaden Under Vatten

In the decade since Swedish djenters Vildhjarta dropped their debut Måsstaden, the album has earned its place within the halls of Meshuggah worship. Guitarist Calle Thomer and drummer Buster Odeholm have kept themselves busy with the blackened doomcore band Humanity’s Last Breath, but the prospect of them reuniting with founding guitarist Daniel Bergström and vocalist Vilhelm Bladin was bound to excite fans of detuned syncopation. Vildhjarta essentially picks up where they left off—with 80 minutes of their distinct brand of progressive, groovy metal. While it’s quite a lot of progressive groove for one sitting, Vildhjarta’s mastery of hypnotic chaos remains inexorable on Måsstaden Under Vatten.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

James Hetfield Confirms Who METALLICA Wanted As Their Original Singer

On his new SiriusXM radio show, James Hetfield revealed that Metallica originally wanted to recruit. vocalist John Bush as their singer when they were first starting out. Hetfield is hosting a new show called "Road Dog Brothers" on the new Mandatory Metallica channel on SiriusXM, where he plays songs from bands that Metallica toured with and sharing some stories.
MUSIC
metalinjection

SINSAENUM Vocalist Guests On Joey Jordison Tribute SLIPKNOT Cover

Dropdead Chaos has teamed up with Sinsaenum vocalist Sean "Sean Z." Zatorsky for an excellent tribute to the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, who passed away earlier this year. Both Zatorsky and Jordison were bandmates in Sinsaenum since 2016. Here's what Dropdead Chaos producer HK, and Jordison collaborator, had to...
MUSIC
myq105.com

Vince Neil: Update Following His Fall Off Stage During Solo Show

Vince Neil is on the mend following a fall off stage during a solo show over the weekend that resulted in him being taken to the hospital. Motley Crue’s social media channels shared, “Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night. Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in ‘22!!”
MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch METALLICA Play "For Whom The Bell Tolls" At The Aftershock Festival

Metallica is now streaming "For Whom The Bell Tolls" from their October 8 appearance at the Aftershock Festival. You can also check out their performance of "Frantic" from the same festival here. Metallica is currently working on a new album, but don't expect to hear it anytime soon. Drummer Lars...
MUSIC
metalinjection

CODE ORANGE Reveal Their New Drummer

Ever since Code Orange drummer and vocalist Jami Morgan moved strictly to being the band's frontman (and with good reason, the dude is all charisma), Code Orange have had a rotating cast of drummers fill in the spot. Ethan Young was the drummer for a year, and now the band have revealed the new name in the current position – Tallah drummer Max Portnoy.
MUSIC
metalinjection

DEMONSTEALER Recruits FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE & SIX FEET UNDER Members For New Single

Demonstealer will release their new EP The Holocene Termination on December 2 and is now streaming the crushing title track. The track features drummer Eugene Ryabchenko (Fleshgod Apocalypse), bassist Jeff Hughell (Six Feet Under), and guitarist Nick Padovani (Equipoise) for maximum shred. "I've been working on this EP for over...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy