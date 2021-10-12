METAL INJECTION LIVECAST #641 – Velvet Rope with special guest Dan Ozzi
Our good friend, Dan Ozzi, is back on the show today to talk about his new book SELLOUT: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994-2007). Try to say that three times fast. You can order the book here. We also get into a discussion about fast food burgers, Los Angeles sunsets, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the principal who likes Iron Maiden and the TV show, Young Rock.metalinjection.net
